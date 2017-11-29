Palpatine's A Rookie At Evil Compared To Snoke
Posted by Dustin on November 29, 2017 at 07:18 PM CST
In article posted by EMPIRE Magazine
, Andy Serkis describes Snoke.
"Snoke is bloody dark; way darker than Palpatine,” Andy Serkis tells us in the new issue of Empire. “He’s riddled with this osteoporosis so his body's twisted, like a corkscrew. He's incredibly damaged, so there's a bizarre vulnerability about him. Beneath that vulnerability, though, is this intense hatred."
