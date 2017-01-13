Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)













Official Statement From Lucasfilm Regarding Future CGI Carrie Fisher
Posted by Dustin on January 13, 2017 at 06:34 PM CST
Lucasfilm has released the following statement at StarWars.com:

A STATEMENT REGARDING NEW RUMORS
JAN 13, 2017

We don't normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.

Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars.

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
How many times have you seen Rogue One?
Lol @ Animated Gifs here
Rogue One Box Office Discussion
Admiral Raddus Discussion Thread (and Fan Club)
What Is Thy Bidding My Master? *Darth Vader Fanclub* (All Are Welcome)
Marvel's The Defenders
The Music of Rogue One
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Funko: Kiln Stormtrooper Hikari Sofubi Figure
Star Wars: Force Arena Features Classic Kenner Easter Eggs!
Hasbro Rogue One Photo Archive: Rebels Imperial Speeder 3 3/4-Inch Vehicle
REMINDER: Funko Smugglers Bounty Exclusive Han Solo On Tauntaun
Tamashii Nations Photo Archive: Meisho Movie Realization Teppo Ashigaru Sandtrooper (Special Version)
Hasbro Rogue One Photo Archive: Captain Cassian Andor VS Imperial Stormtrooper
Hasbro: Galactic Heroes Rey& Kylo Ren And Chewbacca & First Order TIE Pilot Found
Probe
Droid
Poll
How would you rate Rogue One: A Star Wars Story?
5 Stars: Best Star Wars Ever!
4 Stars: 2nd Best Star Wars Ever!
3 Stars: Loved It!
2 Stars: Liked it.
1 Star: What was that?!
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive