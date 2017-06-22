UPDATE:
It's now official. Lucasfilm just announced
the hire, and they say filming will resume on July 10th.
Original story below:
-
Just two days after the sudden departure of Chris Miller and Phil Lord from the Han Solo movie, Lucasfilm has found their replacement.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ron Howard has officially accepted the position and will finish the film. From THR
:
Howard, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter, will meet with the actors — Alden Ehrenreichis playing the iconic smuggler, Donald Gloveris playing Lando Calrissian, with Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton also on the roll call — to soothe a rattled set and will pore over a rough edit to see what the project has and still needs.
According to their report, there are three weeks left of principal photography and an additional five weeks of reshoots later in the year at some time.
Howard is an established director and a safe choice for Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm. Although this is his first experience with Star Wars, Howard once directed Willow
, which was a Lucasfilm production.
The movie is still slated for release on May 25th, 2018.