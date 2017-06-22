Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
8/4 - Ian Liston













Official: Ron Howard Will Step In To Direct Han Solo Standalone
Posted by Ryan on June 22, 2017 at 09:32 AM CST
UPDATE:

It's now official. Lucasfilm just announced the hire, and they say filming will resume on July 10th.

Original story below:

-

Just two days after the sudden departure of Chris Miller and Phil Lord from the Han Solo movie, Lucasfilm has found their replacement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ron Howard has officially accepted the position and will finish the film.

From THR:

Howard, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter, will meet with the actors — Alden Ehrenreichis playing the iconic smuggler, Donald Gloveris playing Lando Calrissian, with Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton also on the roll call — to soothe a rattled set and will pore over a rough edit to see what the project has and still needs.


According to their report, there are three weeks left of principal photography and an additional five weeks of reshoots later in the year at some time.

Howard is an established director and a safe choice for Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm. Although this is his first experience with Star Wars, Howard once directed Willow, which was a Lucasfilm production.

The movie is still slated for release on May 25th, 2018.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown
The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
Hooper McFinney's RPF Bar & Grille 7.5 - "Loving the lens flare since 1977!"
The US Politics discussion
Pro Wrestling Discussion
Episode VIII - THE LAST JEDI - Official Movie Discussion Thread (Tags Required for rumors/spoilers)
After Rogue One, what's the best viewing order?
On this date in history...
Out of Bounds (The ELL OOC Thread)
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
LEGO: The Millennium Shroud?
LEGO: The Freemaker Adventures MOC Build
Sponsor Announcement: New Zealand Mint
Mace Windu #1 - Action Figure Variant
ANOVOS: Imperial Shock Trooper Helmet Update
Hasbro: The Black Series Clone Captain Rex Exclusive To Hascon
Join Us On Instagram
Probe
Droid
Poll
What do you think about the new Star Wars: Forces of Destiny animated series?
I love them!
I'm 50/50.
This is a waste of time.
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive