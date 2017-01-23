Star Wars fans in the midwest will be able to see the exhibit "Star Wars and the Power of Costume" as it migrates from Denver, Colorado to Cincinnati, Ohio this Spring.
From The Cincinnati Museum Center
:
Presenting more than 60 of the finest hand-crafted costumes featured in all seven films in the Star Wars saga, the exhibition uncovers the challenges, the intricate processes and the remarkable artistry of George Lucas, the concept artists and costume designers. The costumes reflect an eclectic mix of cultural, historical and mythical sources that add rich texture to the story. Through nine presentational "chapters" - Introduction: Dressing a Galaxy; Jedi versus Sith: Form, Function and Design; Concept and Design for Royalty and Beyond; Symbolism and Military Power; Outlaws and Outsiders; All Corners of the Galaxy: The Galactic Senate; After the Throne: Padmé's Journey; Darth Vader: Iconic Villain; and Droid™ Design - visitors will explore the creative process from Lucas's vision through concept drawings by artists such as Ralph McQuarrie and Iain McCaig, to the final costume designs of John Mollo and Trisha Biggar, among others.
George Lucas imagined and created a fantastical world filled with dynamic characters who told the timeless story of the hero’s journey. The costumes shaped the identities of these now famous characters, from the menacing black mask of Darth Vader and the gilded suit of C-3PO, to the lavish royal gowns of Queen Amidala.
Featured costumes include:
Monk-like robes of Jedi masters Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker
Intimidating suit and complex breathing apparatus of Darth Vader
Military-influenced uniforms of the Imperial Stormtrooper, Senate Guard and TIE Fighter Pilot
Yak hair and mohair costume of Chewbacca
Intergalactic outfits of Senators Bail Organa, Mon Mothma and Mas Amedda
Fierce armor of mercenary bounty hunters Jango Fett, Boba Fett and Zam Wesell
Elaborately detailed gowns of Queen Amidala, Queen Jamillia and their handmaidens
Short videos in Star Wars and the Power of Costume provide a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process and include interviews with artists, designers and actors. The visitor experience will be enhanced by digital interactives featuring sketches, photographs and notes that capture the creative team’s inspiration and vision.
Pulled from the collection of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, Star Wars and the Power of Costume is a partnership of the museum, the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) and Lucasfilm.