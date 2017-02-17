ILM devoted special attention to the moon-sized Death Star battle station. “The original three-foot model built for ‘A New Hope’ is no longer in our possession,” confessed John Knoll. “It’s a bit of an embarrassing story. At the end of ‘A New Hope,’ it got packed into a crate and put into storage in Southern California. It sat there for years, until the lease came up and somebody, without knowing the Death Star was in there, decided to get rid of it … [It] sat in the sun for a while and got half bleached, and the original dish was lost. But we knew we were going to need a good digital asset of the Death Star, and I wanted an accurate re-creation of the surface paneling. I figured if I waited until we were in production, I couldn’t justify that kind of meticulous, painstaking effort, so I decided to do something stupidly anal, and I built it myself.”

In this excerpt from Joe Fordham's article on Rogue One, senior visual effects supervisor John Knoll recalls early Death Star design considerations.