Spencer's, the iconic lifestyle retailer, is launching a brand new Star Wars collection on August 28th! Featuring Darth Vader and Boba Fett, the collection is inspired by bold Japanese lettering and artwork, and will be available only at Spencerís 690 locations and online at www.SpencersOnline.com The new product line includes:Two snapback hats ($24.99)Raglan shirt ($29.99)T-shirt ($24.99)Bi fold wallet ($19.99)Chain wallet ($24.99)Keychain ($7.99)Lanyard ($7.99)Mug ($9.99)