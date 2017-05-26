The first set of images give us a new look at Snoke. He has a gold robe, and is shown doing something besides sitting in a chair. We also get a look at a First Order Star Destroyer, and a BB unit that is used by the First Order. We may be getting more BB units, and the sequel trilogy may come to use them as the standard astromech.
The next set of images give us a look at a brand new First Order Walker, called a "Heavy Assault Walker." Also, Poe Dameron has the title of captain, and we see Rey in her Jedi-style costume. She also is in the battlefield with the walker in the box's image.
The final set of images gives us a look at Vice Admiral Holdo in a gray costume. We also see Rose's sister Paige, and some other Resistance bombers.
These are awesome images, but it is important to remember that certain Lego sets don't give exact plot points away. Just because Rey and Captain Dameron are in the same set against a walker, doesn't mean we will see that play out in the film.