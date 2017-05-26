Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)













New Ships, Characters From The Last Jedi Revealed In Lego Sets
Posted by Ryan on May 26, 2017 at 08:29 PM CST
There was a lot revealed in the Last JediVanity Fair issue, but there are still so many questions about the movie.

On Friday, leaked images of upcoming Lego sets revealed a lot of cool things about The Last Jedi, including a new look at Snoke, new troopers, and new ships.

The images first appeared on Instagram user delta.customs' page.

***POTENTIAL SPOILERS FOR THE LAST JEDI BELOW:***

(swipe left)

A post shared by the guy (@delta.customs) on




The first set of images give us a new look at Snoke. He has a gold robe, and is shown doing something besides sitting in a chair. We also get a look at a First Order Star Destroyer, and a BB unit that is used by the First Order. We may be getting more BB units, and the sequel trilogy may come to use them as the standard astromech.

(swipe left)

A post shared by the guy (@delta.customs) on




The next set of images give us a look at a brand new First Order Walker, called a "Heavy Assault Walker." Also, Poe Dameron has the title of captain, and we see Rey in her Jedi-style costume. She also is in the battlefield with the walker in the box's image.

(swipe left)

A post shared by the guy (@delta.customs) on




The final set of images gives us a look at Vice Admiral Holdo in a gray costume. We also see Rose's sister Paige, and some other Resistance bombers.

These are awesome images, but it is important to remember that certain Lego sets don't give exact plot points away. Just because Rey and Captain Dameron are in the same set against a walker, doesn't mean we will see that play out in the film.

Nonetheless, is it December yet?

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
CLOUD CITY CANTINA (20.0) The Force Ghost Party!
Rethink Your Life: A New Hope - PT Social Thread
2017 Celebrity Deadpool
Finn and Rey's Cat Cantina and Pizza Parlor (The Fanfic Social Thread)
_____ vs. _____
Micro-series vs. TCW
Let's Talk: Feminism
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
AU News: LEGO Star Wars Summer Sets Found
US News: Awesome LEGO Star Wars Deals At Walmart
Hasbro: Rogue One Wave Four At Walmart In Canada
Toys "R" Us: Discount On The Black Series 6-Inch Figures In Canada
UK News: Tesco Stocks Summer 2017 Sets
Happy 40th Anniversary Star Wars!
Sideshow Collectibles Celebrates The 40th Anniversary With $30 Off
Probe
Droid
Poll
What do you want to be revealed in The Last Jedi?
Rey's parents
Snoke's identity
The Knights of Ren
The fate of General Organa
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive