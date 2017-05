New R2-KT Fan Club Patch Features Groot

Posted by Dustin on at 11:41 AM CST

Here's a peek at the new R2-KT Fan Club patch. It's #15 in the series, and are $7 each plus one-time shipping fee of $1 inside the U.S. ($2 outside the U.S.) Please paypal to r2kt@r2kt.com. All proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish!