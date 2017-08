will be released in just over four months. We have seen a teaser, multiple posters, a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel, and interviews with the cast and crew.As we approach December, you can expect the promotion to ramp up. It appears that it has begun ashas released images from the movie. Check out the images from EW below:There are also stories from reporter Anthony Breznican featuring exclusive interviews from Rian Johnson and the cast, so be sure and check those out online.You can buy the physical copy when it hits newsstands on a August 18th.