New Images From 'The Last Jedi' Released By Entertainment Weekly
Posted by Ryan on August 9, 2017 at 01:08 PM CST
The Last Jedi will be released in just over four months. We have seen a teaser, multiple posters, a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel, and interviews with the cast and crew.

As we approach December, you can expect the promotion to ramp up. It appears that it has begun as Entertainment Weekly has released images from the movie. Check out the images from EW below:

There are also stories from reporter Anthony Breznican featuring exclusive interviews from Rian Johnson and the cast, so be sure and check those out online.

You can buy the physical copy when it hits newsstands on a August 18th.













STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

New Images Of Canto Bight Police Speeder And A-Wing Fighter From The Last Jedi
The Last Jedi Poster Designs Leaked!

