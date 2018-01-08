Probe
Droid
Poll
Archive

Forces of Destiny Leia
New Forces Of Destiny Leia One Shot Comic From IDW
Posted by Dustin on January 8, 2018 at 04:28 PM CST
From StarWars.com:

HOW IDW CELEBRATED OUR FAVORITE PRINCESS WITH STAR WARS FORCES OF DESTINY: LEIA

THE CREATIVE TEAM BEHIND THE CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED NEW COMIC TALK HOTH, TAUNTAUNS, AND THEIR LOVE OF LEIA.


When Star Wars: Forces of Destiny debuted last year, the animated micro-series put the galaxy’s heroines in the spotlight to show the big impact of small acts of bravery and kindness.

Now a new five-issue series from IDW Publishing is connecting directly to these small screen animated tales in a whole new media, giving Leia, Rey, and the rest a starring role in their own comic book written and illustrated by a rotating cast of talented creators.

Throughout January, we’ll sit down with the forces behind the collection to get a behind-the-scenes look at each one. We couldn’t wait to get our hands on the first installment, Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Leia this week. Artist Elsa Charretier and her co-writer Pierrick Colinet e-mailed with StarWars.com about putting a personal touch on her worshipfulness, finding inspiration in The Empire Strikes Back, and constantly dreaming about Hoth’s snow lizards.


StarWars.com: What’s your creative process like when you sat down to collaborate as co-writers on this comic? Can you walk us through how you decided to write together and how you fold ideas from both of you into the finished work?

Elsa Charretier: The idea of co-writing together came pretty naturally when we were doing the first volume of The Infinite Loop. I was drawing the interiors, and this book required so much synergy between script and art — we used the time-travel set up to play with storytelling — that we began to develop the scenes together. Later on, as I started working on other books, we still felt the need to collaborate and decided to stick together on the writing part!

Pierrick Colinet: We’ve been working together for a few years so by now it’s a pretty well-oiled machine. Usually, I’ll have the spark of an idea, a concept or even simply a character. From there we talk about it a lot, pulling the idea apart, developing, and making sure there’s a book there. What are the characters’ goals and needs, what or who comes in the way of said goals… It’s a lot of staring at a post-its-covered wall, really. When that step is finished, I’ll handle the first draft while Elsa will draw interior for another book, and we go back at it together to do a second draft. And a third, and a fourth… As many needed to get the voices right and make sure we/the characters get their point across.


StarWars.com: Did you have any input on what character you would focus on?

Pierrick Colinet: If I remember right, IDW approached us to ask if we’d like to work on Forces of Destiny. We didn’t know which character we’d focus on at that time, but we kind of hoped it’d be Leia. I guess the Force was with us on that one.

StarWars.com: What does Star Wars mean to you?

Pierrick Colinet: What does Star Wars mean to me? Well, I’m a writer because of Star Wars, so I guess I can say it means a lot?

Elsa Charretier: It means a lot, for many different reasons, but it’s extremely inspiring as a creator to see that it’s possible to create a universe that will go on and develop for decades, make a huge impact on the world, and literally change lives. People got married thanks to Star Wars, Star Wars babies were born, people found friends they could connect with thanks to these characters. It’s pretty incredible when you think about it.


StarWars.com: How would you describe this mini adventure in your own words? What made you decide to tackle this particular point in time in Leia’s life, when the rebels are based on Hoth?

Pierrick Colinet: “The greatest teacher, failure is.” Okay, not my own words, but you get the idea. When IDW told us the story had to be on Hoth, I went back to the Empire Strikes Back script. The first line of the opening crawl, “It is a dark time for the Rebellion”, basically told us what themes we had to develop. How the Rebellion was able to rebuild after huge losses, how they have each other, but mostly, what inspires them. That makes Leia an incredible leader, her ability to inspire hope. It’s a story about courage, friendship, and being stronger together.

For many more panels, and the rest of this interview, please visit StarWars.com!
Related Articles
November 20, 2017  Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2
November 2, 2017  Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Crash Course
November 2, 2017  Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: The Happabore Hazard

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: December 29th-The Last Jedi Review Part 3
The Forcecast: December 22nd-The Last Jedi Review Part 2
The Forcecast: December 18th-The Last Jedi Review Part 1

A Closer Look At Rey
What's So Great About Han Solo Anyways?
The Numbers Are In For The Last Jedi

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
The Rethink Your Life Holiday Special - PT Social Thread (TLJ Spoilers Allowed)
The Star Wars Character Contest V2: Jedi
The US Politics discussion
Guardians of Light: The EUC Jedi ~ ~ Close Your Eyes... Feel It... the Light. ~ ~

Star Wars Rebels Top 5 Moments of Season 4, So Far!
The Women Who Run The Star Wars Universe
The Forcecast: November 24th-Freddie Prinze Jr.
New Forces Of Destiny Leia One Shot Comic From IDW
TFN Review: Star Wars: The Last Jedi Visual Dictionary From DK
A Star Wars Comic #12 "Hope"
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: December 2017
Jedi Journals: November 2017
Jedi Journals: October 2017

Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire Reviewed
Disney Files Lawsuit Over Sabacc
Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Porg Invasion!
Ahsoka Tano Faux Leather Jacket From Her Universe
runDisney: First Ever Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon Announced
Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire Reviewed
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
LEGOLAND: Discovery Center Melbourne Star Wars AFOL Night
LEGO: 30380 Kylo Ren Shuttle - In Hand
Gentle Giant Photo Archive: Death Trooper Specialist 2015 Crew Gift Mini Bust
X-Plus: Holochess Pieces Coming This Year

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast Special 29: The Magic of John Williams
IndyCast: Episode 258
IndyCast: Episode 257


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2018 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE