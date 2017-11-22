Probe
Rancho Obi-Wan
New Fan Based Star Wars Fundraising Effort To Benefit Rancho Obi-Wan
Posted by Dustin on November 22, 2017 at 07:24 PM CST
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: At Star Wars Celebration Orlando (2017), charity officers from the 501st Legion announced that a benefit for Rancho Obi-Wan would be taking place later in the calendar year. What was not announced was another partnership: For the first time, members of the 501st Legion, Rebel Legion, Mandalorian Mercs, and R2 Builders are uniting to fundraise for a worthy cause!

Rancho Obi-Wan serves to inspire fans through the preservation and cultivation of the Star Wars legacy. The organization’s goal is to create an all-encompassing Star Wars cultural center where you can experience every aspect of this four-decade-old phenomenon through the most comprehensive repository of Star Wars memorabilia on the planet.

And of course, the best way to celebrate the legacy of Star Wars collectibles is with a Star Wars collectible -- a special edition t-shirt available only through this fundraiser! https://www.customink.com/fundraising/ranchoobiwan

Funds raised from the sales of this special edition shirt will be used by Rancho Obi-Wan to create an online gallery, repository, and museum for Star Wars collectible fans all over the world. Your participation in this Custom Ink fundraiser will help ensure that the legacy of promoting an interest in Star Wars memorabilia, with which Rancho Obi-Wan has become synonymous, continues on for future generations to enjoy. Star Wars will live forever for the fan community through Rancho Obi-Wan. Additional information about Rancho Obi-Wan’s mission, and its charitable and educational outreach can be found here.

The 501st Legion, Rebel Legion, Mandalorian Mercs, and R2 Builders are all VERY excited to announce this special t-shirt has been granted permission by Rancho Obi-Wan and Lucasfilm Ltd. to be available to all members and the general public to enable the combined legions of fans to make an even larger impact for Rancho Obi-Wan!

Orders can be placed here. After the campaign is complete, shirts will be mailed directly to each person who has ordered.

So how can YOU help?

First - help us exceed our goals! Order more than you need. You'll be able to give out to other people at events or maybe a great stocking stuffer with the holidays around the corner. Please help us reach our goal of 5,000 shirts sold!

Each shirt sold from the campaign will increase the amount per shirt that is sent to Rancho Obi- Wan. Custom Ink calculates the recipient’s profit per shirt by subtracting print and operating costs from the total price per shirt. So the more shirts that are sold, the less it will cost to print each shirt, and the more money that will be raised for Rancho Obi Wan!

Our first goal of 2,000 shirts will help us raise over $20,000, which will be going directly to Rancho Obi-Wan for the creation of the online museum and gallery! Our ultimate goal of 5,000 shirts sold will help us raise over $50,000! When the campaign reaches its close, we will notify each supporter of the final amount raised per shirt! There is no maximum donation amount— donations are based on quantity of shirts sold.

Second - SHARE THE GOOD NEWS! Help spread the word about this Custom Ink fundraiser on social media and through word of mouth!

It is often said that without the support of Rancho Obi-Wan and its founder Steve Sansweet, the Legions themselves may not have existed. His support, and that of Rancho Obi-Wan, has been integral to our success over the years, so we are all proud to be able to give back to Rancho Obi- Wan and to the communities, educational endeavors, and interests that it supports!



Rancho Obi-Wan, Inc. is a California Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation whose specific purpose is to serve the public through the collection, conservation, exhibition and interpretation of Star Wars memorabilia and artifacts, using the collection to provide meaningful educational, aesthetic, intellectual and cultural experiences for a wide array of audiences and to carry out other charitable and educational activities associated with this goal. Learn more at www.ranchoobiwan.org/about/mission/

The 501st Legion is an all-volunteer organization formed for the express purpose of bringing
together costume enthusiasts under a collective identity within which to operate. The Legion seeks to promote interest in Star Wars through the building and wearing of quality costumes, and to facilitate the use of these costumes for Star Wars-related events as well as contributions to the local community through costumed charity and volunteer work. Learn more at www.501st.com Media Contacts for the 501st Legion: Brian Troyan, Legion Public Relations Officer at PRO@501st.com and Karl Louis, Legion Charity Representative, at LCR@501st.com

Custom Ink (formerly Booster) is a free social fundraising platform used to raise money and awareness for causes that you’re passionate about through the sale of customized apparel.

New Fan Based Star Wars Fundraising Effort To Benefit Rancho Obi-Wan
