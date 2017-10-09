Here is a great round up of headlines from NYCC courtesy of StarWars.com
!NYCC 2017: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE FROM A CERTAIN POINT OF VIEW AUTHOR PANEL
With the release of From a Certain Point of View last week, we get to experience Star Wars in a whole new way with 40 short stories penned by 43 different authors and told from 40 very unique perspectives.
On Saturday, 19 of those wordherders gathered for a special edition, sold-out panel during New York Comic Con moderated by the Lucasfilm Story Group ‘s own Pablo Hidalgo, who also contributed to the tome. (Marc Thompson, longtime Star Wars audiobook reader, also delivered a killer reading of Gary D. Schmidt’s “There is Another,” nailing the voices of Yoda and Ben Kenobi.)
StarWars.com gathered some of the highlights and insights about shining a spotlight on Force ghosts, cantina creatures, and other mysterious galactic citizens for the special anthology celebrating the many characters that made Star Wars a classic. FULL ARTICLE HERE!NYCC 2017: THE LATEST ON FORCES OF DESTINY ADVENTURE FIGURES
A walking carpet with a plaintive roar. A princess pleading for assistance from her only hope. A senator from Naboo learning starfighter stunts.
With new installments of the Star Wars Forces of Destiny micro-series rolling out this week, it’s only a matter of time before the line of adventure figures expands to reflect the continuing exploits of the heroines of the Star Wars universe.
During New York Comic Con Thursday, Hasbro designers previewed some of the newest figures heading to toy shelves later this year. FULL ARTICLE HERE
!NYCC 2017: ARTIST JOE CORRONEY ON THE UPCOMING STAR WARS: REBEL FILES BOOK
A top-secret cache of Rebel Alliance intel, lost after the Battle of Endor, is about to fall into the hands of the Resistance.
Stashed away in a rugged case complete with Death Star plans projected on a pop-up hologram, the new Star Wars: Rebel Files deluxe edition book follows the lead of other in-universe propaganda and lore for an immersive experience full of rebel secrets and galactic intrigue.
Although it won’t hit shelves until next month, we took a covert look at the prototype during New York Comic Con Thursday and caught up with one of the artists, Joe Corroney, who helped illustrate the text by Daniel Wallace. FULL ARTICLE HERE
!NYCC 2017: NEW THRAWN NOVEL REVEALED AND MORE FROM LUCASFILM’S PUBLISHING PANEL
Lucasfilm publishing was back in the New York groove today. Executive editor of Lucasfilm Michael Siglain led a discussion at New York Comic Con featuring an all-star lineup of Star Wars writers: Timothy Zahn (Heir to the Empire, Thrawn), Delilah S. Dawson (Phasma), John Jackson Miller (A New Dawn), Claudia Gray (Lost Stars, Leia, Princess of Alderaan), Benjamin Acker (Join the Resistance), Jason Fry (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), and many more. They discussed how they discovered Star Wars, their favorite personal bits of Star Wars writing, and teased some upcoming projects — including Timothy Zahn’s Thrawn sequel, Alliance. Here’s a selection of insights from the authors, as well as the covers revealed. FULL ARTICLE HERE
!NYCC 2017: 5 BEHIND-THE-SCENES DETAILS OF THE NEW STAR WARS MIGHTY MUGGS
Hasbro announced the return of its fan-favorite Mighty Muggs line of vinyl figures yesterday at New York Comic Con, but with a new spin. Literally. Press down on a figure’s head, and it actually spins to reveal a different facial expression: angry, happy, surprised, excited, and more. StarWars.com went hands-on with wave one, consisting of Rey, Kylo Ren, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and Princess Leia Organa, and found the feature to be downright fun, cute, and charming, adding a level of play to something that is also a cool collectible. Having a rough day at the office? Set your collection to angry so everyone knows. Want positive vibes in your apartment? Make everyone happy — including a certain Sith Lord. Or maybe you’re just over the (Endor) moon to have Mighty Muggs back? Spin them all to excited. StarWars.com spoke with Jeff Leibowitz of Hasbro marketing about Mighty Muggs’ mighty comeback, and came away with five behind-the-scenes details. FULL ARTICLE HERE
!NYCC 2017: INSIDE HASBRO’S NEW STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI 3.75-INCH FIGURES
The name’s Finn and he’s in charge now! The former FN-2187, hiding in plain sight in Imperial fatigues, and a freshly equipped Captain Phasma face off in a new set of 3.75” action figures.
Hasbro revealed the pair from Star Wars: The Last Jedi during New York Comic Con Thursday along with two other reveals in the line: a battle-ready Maz Kanata and a new Abednedo Resistance pilot by the name of C’Ai Threnalli.
StarWars.com caught up with Steve Evans, Hasbro’s design director, to talk about how the classic line of action figures is keeping kids entertained using new Forcelink technology. FULL ARTICLE HERE
!NYCC 2017: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI PROP GALLERY
We know only one truth: The Force is strong with New York Comic Con this year. A special Star Wars: The Last Jedi booth presented by Verizon is present and open at the show, featuring several props, costumes, and models from the upcoming film. StarWars.com, in full Resistance spy mode, snagged some pics from the pavilion. Check them out in the gallery RIGHT HERE
!NYCC 2017: NEW STAR WARS BLACK SERIES FIGURES REVEALED
Hasbro unveiled at New York Comic Con today four new figures coming to its vaunted Star Wars Black Series 6-inch line in 2018, including Benicio del Toro’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi character, DJ. Made during the film’s production, Hasbro has captured everything from DJ’s scruffy facial hair to the gold detailing on his jacket. For a character of which we have seen little, it’s very impressive. FULL ARTICLE HERE
