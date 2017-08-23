Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
8/19 - Ahmed Best
8/22 - Madison Lloyd
8/23 - Ray Park
8/23 - Ron Falk
8/24 - Kenny Baker

Probe
Droid
Poll
What do you think about the new Star Wars: Forces of Destiny animated series?
I love them!
I'm 50/50.
This is a waste of time.
Current Results

Michael K. Williams Cut From Han Solo Plus Emilia Clarke's Character Name
Posted by Dustin on August 23, 2017 at 03:12 PM CST
From Vanity Fair's interview with Michael K. Williams.

"....Williams reached the Hollywood holy grail when he was invited to join the Star Wars franchise for the Han Solo spin-off.

“I was surprised I got the project in the first place,” Williams confesses. “I fanned out a little bit when Chewbacca walked on set. I kind of freaked out and hugged him at the waist. All you can grab is the waist because he’s so tall.”

Williams had already filmed all of his scenes as a new character to the universe—“a link between Han Solo and Emilia’s character, Kira”—when Lucasfilm suddenly announced in June that it was replacing directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller with Ron Howard. The shake-up meant that Williams would need to re-shoot his scenes so that the anticipated spin-off could still meet its 2018 release date.

Unfortunately, Williams had committed himself to another project in Africa that was filming during the same time period: The Red Sea Diving Resort, an Argo-esque historical thriller from Homeland mastermind Gideon Raff. Based on a recently declassified F.B.I. operation, the film centers on spies smuggling persecuted Jews out of Ethiopia in the late 70s and early 80s through an abandoned resort they co-opted as a front for the operation. When a German travel agent started sending visitors to the resort, F.B.I. agents doubled as resort staff to maintain their cover.

“I would have had to be in London right now reshooting,” Williams says of Star Wars. “The only option was to cut my character from the film. But I feel very confident that I’ll be back in the galaxy, just not in the Han Solo project.”

Hearing Williams’s description of the character, we hope so: “He wore this beautiful white kimono, was very regal. He had class, money strength, charisma . . . and he knew how to fight. He was a warrior. He had a lot of prestige. If he lived in our world he would probably hang out with Jay Z and Beyoncé.”

“With the timing—I don't believe in mistakes,” Williams continues. “I believe I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be, and if it was meant to be, I would have been there.”
Related Articles
August 18, 2017  More Shots From The Set Of Untitled Han Solo Film
August 17, 2017  Ron Howard Teases Chewbacca In Han Solo Film
August 16, 2017  Ron Howard Teases The Death Star In Han Solo Film
August 10, 2017  Ron Howard Posts Crane Shot Video From Han Solo Set
August 10, 2017  Ron Howard Posts Video From Han Solo Set

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

New Info On The First Order Dreadnought
New Info On The AT-M6 From The Last Jedi
Michael K. Williams Cut From Han Solo Plus Emilia Clarke's Character Name

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
The US Politics discussion
Star Wars Episode IX: The First Sky Walker [Contains SPOILERS for The Last Jedi!]
What book are you reading right now?
What if Timothy Zahn made the Prequels?

Dave Filoni Talks Introducing Thrawn Into Star Wars Rebels
Clone Wars Conversations Episode 7: Jason Spisak
Dave Filoni Talks Maul And Obi-Wan In This Star Wars Rebels Behind The Scenes Clip
Marvel Comics For November 2017
Revisit Rogue One In Graphic Novel Form
Phasma Synopsis
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: August 2017
Jedi Journals: July 2017
Jedi Journals: June 2017

Star Wars Battlefront 2: Official Starfighter Assault Gameplay Trailer
New Battlefront II Space Battles Commercial Leaked
EA Taking Battlefront II To Gamescom
Clone Wars Conversations Episode 7: Jason Spisak
Star Wars Blips: Keep Away
Get Your Very Own 11-Inch 501st "Vader's Fist" Collectors Patch
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Hasbro: Multiple Sightings of Force Friday II Products At Walmart
LEGO: 30497 First Order Heavy Assault Walker Update
LEGO: Hidden UCS Reveal?
Marvel Comics For November 2017

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 253
IndyCast: Episode 252
IndyCast: Episode 251


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE