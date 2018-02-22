Marvel Comics For May 2018

Posted by Jay on

Marvel has sent out solicitations for their May 2018 titles, including 10 Star Wars comics and two collections!





(of 6)GARY WHITTA (W) • MICHAEL WALSH (A)Issue #1 - Cover BY Mike Del MundoIssue #1 - Variant Cover by JOE QUESADAISSUE #1 – MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLEIssue #2 - Cover BY Kamome ShirahamaIssue #2 - Variant Cover by MICHAEL WALSHThe Resistance has found Luke Skywalker! But the First Order is hot on their tail…and they are out for blood. Join writer Gary Whitta (ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY) and artist Michael Walsh (STAR WARS ANNUAL, HAWKEYE and THE VISION) as they take on the adventures of Force prodigy Rey, ace pilot Poe Dameron, and ex-First Order recruit Finn from the hit blockbuster STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI – featuring never-before-seen scenes of your favorite characters!ISSUE #1 - 40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99ISSUE #2 - 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99KIERON GILLEN (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)CoverS by DAVID MARQUEZISSUE #47 - Galactic Icon Variant Cover by ROD REISISSUE #47 - ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHERISSUE #48 - ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHERThe Rebellion’s fight to liberate Mon Cala continues! While Han, Luke and Leia undertake a perilous and nigh-impossible rescue, Threepio must keep up his vital mission…of hobnobbing at the opera?!32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T …$3.99 (EACH)CHARLES SOULE (W) • GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (A)Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & ELIA BONETTIGalactic Icon Variant Cover by ROD REISVader and his Inquisitors lead an elite squad of clone troopers to flush out the Jedi traitor beneath the waters of Mon Cala…and the oceans will burn with their fury.32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99(of 6)JODY HOUSER (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)Cover by Paul RenaudVariant Cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD“THE RISE OF THE GRAND ADMIRAL” CONTINUES!Thrawn’s rise in the Imperial Empire continues at a trajectory one can only dream of. Meanwhile, Eli Vanto is still stuck in the same position as when he graduated – Thrawn’s aide. But will Thrawn’s obsession and pursuit of the mysterious crimelord “Nightswan” lead both Imperials to success in the Emperor’s eyes? Bring your betting money, because this is going to be a high-stakes race, with rebel Luke Skywalker, smuggler Sana Starros and even a certain Dark Lord in attendance! PLACE YOUR BETS!40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99SIMON SPURRIER (W) • KEV WALKER (A)Cover by ASHLEY WITTERGALACTIC ICON VARIANT COVER BY ROD REISBROKEN, INSIDE BEGINS NOW!Aphra is behind bars. Again. But this time, she finds herself in Imperial custody, strapped to an explosive transmitter synced to a single hub-droid. Take one step too far? KABLOOEY! Normally, this wouldn’t be an issue to sit still for Aphra – but what happens when her Imperial captors send her hub-droid to the middle of a war zone?And, uh, what’s this rumor about the prison being haunted?32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99(of 5)RODNEY BARNES (W) • Paolo Villanelli (A)Cover by W. SCOTT FORBESVariant Cover by Joe QuinonesACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHERMOVIE VARIANT COVERS A & B ALSO AVAILABLEStraight from the frames of the highly-anticipated film SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY swaggers a younger and somehow even cockier Lando Calrissian! Before his days in the Rebellion, before he ran Cloud City, even before he lost the Millenium Falcon, comes this tale of Lando’s adventures and misadventures in search of love and money leading right up to his appearance in SOLO!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99KEVIN RUBIO (W) • LUCAS MARANGON & RICK ZOMBO (A)Cover by LUCAS MARANGONThey’re the most important Star Wars characters you never knew existed — until now! Tag Greenley and Bink Otauna were on Leia’s ship carrying the Death Star plans — when Darth Vader changed their lives forever! But as their true roles in this epic saga are revealed, whose side are Tag and Bink on, anyway? The hapless duo’s fateful adventures will take them all the way from Tatooine to Cloud City to Endor — and bring them face-to-face with Lando Calrissian, Boba Fett and more! But every great tale has a prequel — so what were Tag and Bink up to when the Clone Wars began? Prepare to discover their uncanny origin! We have a bad feeling about this! Collecting STAR WARS: TAG & BINK ARE DEAD #1-2, STAR WARS: TAG & BINK II #1-2 and material from STAR WARS TALES #12.104 PGS./Rated T …$7.99Written by KIERON GILLEN & JASON AARONPenciled by KEV WALKER, MARCO CHECCHETTO, SALVADOR LARROCA & ANDREA BROCCARDOCover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMARogue archaeologist Doctor Aphra barely escaped Darth Vader’s wrath. If the Dark Lord of the Sith ever learns that she still lives, he’ll hunt her to the ends of the galaxy. But for now, it’s time for a return to what Aphra does best! With killer droids Triple-Zero and BeeTee-One in tow, she’s off in search of the rarest of artifacts — as long as she can stay one step ahead of the Empire, bounty hunters…and just about everyone else! But soon, archaeologist and rebel pilot stand side-by-side when Aphra persuades Luke Skywalker to join her in a journey to the heart of the Screaming Citadel! What secret are they after? And when word gets out, can Han and Leia be far behind them? Collecting STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #1-8, STAR WARS: THE SCREAMING CITADEL #1 and STAR WARS (2015) #31-32.272 PGS./Rated T…$34.99ISBN: 978-1-302-91321-2Trim size: oversized