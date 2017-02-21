Marvel has sent out solicitations for their May 2017 titles, including 7comics, 3 trade paperbacks and two hardcovers!Charles Soule (W) • ANGEL UNZUETA (A)CoverS by PHIL NOTOISSUE #14 - Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by Chip Zdarsky• It is a sad day for the Resistance as they mourn the loss of a fallen comrade.• But their fight is far from over — the First Order must be stopped!• And Captain Phasma knows just how to get Terex to toe the line.32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T …$3.99 (EACH)JODY HOUSER (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A)Cover by PHIL NOTOConcept Variant COVER by Jon McCoyVARIANT COVER BY Kris Anka• Jyn Erso continues her quest with Cassian Andor to help the Rebellion fight the sinister Galactic Empire.• Following the trail to the ancient Jedha City to find Rebel extremist Saw Guerra, Jyn and Cassian get caught in a firefight with the Empire…• …only to then be taken prisoner by Saw’s followers!• The Star Wars story continues!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99KIERON GILLEN (W) • Marco Checchetto (A)Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTOVARIANT A COVER BY TBAVARIANT B COVER BY TBAVARIANT C COVER BY TBAWORLD VARIANT COVER BY TBA“THE SCREAMING CITADEL” — PART 1Rebel pilot and rogue archaeologist wander side by side into the darkest shadows of the galaxy as Luke Skywalker reluctantly teams up with Doctor Aphra! The Doctor makes Luke an offer he can’t afford to pass up…one that leads him to a very rare gathering at the heart of the infamous Screaming Citadel. (EACH)/Rated T …$3.99 (EACH)JASON AARON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTOACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHERStar Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by GREG LAND“THE SCREAMING CITADEL” — PART 2• While Luke and Aphra face the Queen of the Citadel…• …Han and Leia are coming…for Aphra?!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99(of 5)CULLEN BUNN (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUEVARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLAVARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMAVARIANT COVER BY ELSA CHARRETIERStar Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by Will Robson• Darth Maul and his crew of bounty hunters have captured Eldra, the hunted Jedi Padawan!• But Xev Xrexus will not give up her prize without a fight.• There’s a new bounty out…and the reward for whoever defeats Maul and captures the Padawan is worth dying for.• Not to mention, Eldra isn’t leaving without a fight, either…32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99KIERON GILLEN (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A)Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTOStar Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by David Marquez“THE SCREAMING CITADEL” — PART 3• The Queen’s parasites are spreading.• Things don’t look good for Han.32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99Written by KIERON GILLENPenciled by KEV WALKERCover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMAFollowing her time in the clutches of Darth Vader, Doctor Aphra has barely escaped with her life. If the Dark Lord of the Sith ever learns of her survival, he’ll hunt her to the ends of the galaxy. But for now, it’s time for a return to what she does best. With droids Triple-Zero and BeeTee-One in tow, she’s off in search of rare artifacts from the galactic center to the Outer Rim — and everywhere in between. Aphra’s got debts to pay, after all. Just as long as she can stay one step ahead of the Empire, some bounty hunters…and just about everyone else in the galaxy! Collecting DOCTOR APHRA #1-6.144 PGS./Rated T …$17.99ISBN: 978-1-302-90677-1Written by CHARLES SOULEPenciled by PHIL NOTOCover by PHIL NOTOContinuing the adventures of the ace-pilot hero of Star Wars: The Force Awakens! Poe Dameron faces the wrath of a vengeful Agent Terex! But how does Terex always seem to know what Black Squadron is doing? Could there truly be a traitor in the Squadron’s midst? Poe will undertake a secret mission from General Leia Organa herself: to escort none other than C-3PO on a dangerous journey to the planet Kaddak! Can they complete the mission and keep their key informant intact? Or will Terex’s past somehow come back to haunt them? Join Poe and Threepio as they take on the First Order! Collecting STAR WARS: POE DAMERON #8-13.144 PGS./Rated T …$19.99ISBN: 978-1-302-90111-0Written by JASON AARON, CHRIS ELIOPOULOS & KELLY THOMPSONPenciled by SALVADOR LARROCA, CHRIS ELIOPOULOS & EMILIO LAISOCover by STUART IMMONENWith one member of the rebel crew captured and imprisoned, we turn once more to the journals of Ben Kenobi and a legendary adventure with Jedi Master...Yoda! He’s trapped on a world full of vicious, mysteriously powered children. Not easy, will this be. Overpowered and captured, the master must become a student once more. And the ripples of Yoda’s struggle in the past will be felt by Luke Skywalker in the present! Connected, it all is! Plus: Join Princess Leia on a top-secret and highly dangerous mission on a planet that wants no part of the war against the Empire. When an injury threatens to end her mission, can she inspire that rebel spirit in a populace who just want to keep their heads down? Collecting STAR WARS (2015) #26-30 and ANNUAL (2015) #2.144 PGS./Rated T …$17.99ISBN: 978-1-302-90265-0Written by KIERON GILLEN & JASON AARONPenciled by SALVADOR LARROCA, MIKE DEODATO JR., LEINIL FRANCIS YU & MORECover by KAARE ANDREWSOne of the greatest antagonists in all of fiction rises again! Fresh from a stinging defeat at the hands of the Rebel Alliance, Darth Vader must reassert the Empire’s iron grip on the galaxy. But will his personal desire for vengeance against the young Jedi who destroyed the Death Star distract from Vader’s duty to the Emperor? As a fateful quest begins, the Dark Lord of the Sith will face new threats to his power. And as other villains old and new play their part — from Boba Fett and Jabba the Hutt to diabolical debutant Aphra and the killer droids Triple-Zero and BeeTee-One — will Vader’s imperial march continue, or will his schemes prove his undoing? Collecting DARTH VADER #1-25 and ANNUAL #1, STAR WARS: VADER DOWN and STAR WARS (2015) #13-14.736 PGS./Rated T …$100.00ISBN: 978-1-302-90821-8Trim size: oversizedWritten by ARCHIE GOODWIN, CHRIS CLAREMONT, JOHN STOKES, ALAN MOORE,STEVE MOORE, STEVE PARKHOUSE & MOREPenciled by WALT SIMONSON, DAVE COCKRUM, CARMINE INFANTINO, STEVE MOORE,ADOLFO BUYLLA, ALAN DAVIS, JOHN STOKES & MORECOVER BY TONY DeZUNIGAAll your favorite Star Wars characters, from Luke Skywalker to Darth Vader to the Ewoks, in sensational adventures first published a long time ago and far, far away — in Britain in the ’70s and ’80s! Now, for the first time, these rarely-seen tales are collected in a single hardcover — along with a veritable treasure trove of UK-exclusive covers, pinups, posters, articles, interviews, star profiles, activities and other goodies never before seen by American eyes! Savor early stories by classic British creators, tales slated for the U.S. series but never published in America, and fascinating Star Wars rarities you didn’t know existed! Collecting STAR WARS WEEKLY #60, #94-99 and #104-115; EMPIRE STRIKES BACK MONTHLY #149, #151 and #153-157; STAR WARS MONTHLY #159; EWOKS ANNUAL 1989; STAR WARS: THE OFFICIAL COLLECTORS’ EDITION; and material from PIZZAZZ #10-16.808 PGS./Rated T …$100.00ISBN: 978-1-302-90820-1Trim size: oversized