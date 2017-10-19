Marvel has sent out solicitations for their January 2018 titles, including 6comics and three collections!KIERON GILLEN (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)Covers by DAVID MARQUEZISSUE #41 - Action Figure Variant Covers by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHERISSUE #41 - GALACTIC ICON VARIANT COVER BY Rod ReisISSUE #42 - Action Figure Variant Covers by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHERTHE ASHES OF JEDHA, PARTS 4-5!The Leviathan is heading for the remains of Jedha, prepared to pick the carcass of the once-holy planet clean. But with Luke Skywalker torn between his allegiance to the Rebellion and pursuing the path of a Jedi, who will lead the charge against the Empire?32 PGS. CHARLES SOULE (W) • GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (A/C)GALACTIC ICON VARIANT COVER BY Rod Reis• Vader's showdown with Jocasta Nu comes to a startling conclusion!• What secret information has the Jedi librarian risked her life to protect?• And can she stop Vader from getting it?32 PGS. /Rated T …$3.99 (EACH)/Rated T …$3.99 (EACH)POE DAMERON #23CHARLES SOULE (W)Angel Unzueta (A)Cover by PHIL NOTO• General Organa’s covert mission on Cato Neimoidia has hit a serious snag, and the mission to find Lor San Tekka is in jeopardy!• Can Black Squadron survive an attack from the least expected source?32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99DOCTOR APHRA #16KIERON GILLEN & Simon Spurrier (W)Emilio Laiso (A)Cover by ASHLEY WITTERGALACTIC ICON VARIANT COVER BY Rod Reis• Tensions are high in this galaxy far, far away for Doctor Aphra.• She’s got a new master holding her reins…and he’s a Triple-threat.• Also – Magna Tolvan. Friend or foe?!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99BEN ACKER & BEN BLACKER (W) • KEV WALKER (A)Cover by JEFF DEKALVariant Cover by TBAVariant Cover by TBAMovie Variant Cover also availableWhen STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI takes theaters in FORCE (get it?) this December, Star Wars fans will get a peek into some new dark corners of the Galaxy Far Away…and out of one of those corners scuttles DJ, the mysterious character played by Benecio Del Toro! Who is this mystery man, and what put him in the path of our Resistance heroes? Join Ben Acker & Ben Blacker (Star Wars Join the Resistance, Star Wars: The Last Jedi – The Storms of Crait) and Kev Walker (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Darkhawk) as they reveal a day in DJ’s life just before his appearance in the film!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99Written by KIERON GILLENPenciled by KEV WALKER & MARC LAMINGCover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMAAphra’s back with a new plan that’s guaranteed to pay! There’s just one teensy problem: It involves surrounding herself with some of the galaxy’s biggest baddies. And they don’t like the not-so-good doctor’s tricks! Her mission to make quick credits by auctioning off an ancient Jedi artifact will start well…and end badly. And that’s just when a dark figure from Aphra’s past decides to make an appearance! Plus: A solo focus on Aphra’s Wookiee shadow, Black Krrsantan! Find out why this beastly bounty hunter is as frightening as they say — and then some! Collecting STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #9-13 and STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA ANNUAL #1.152 PGS./Rated T …$17.99ISBN: 978-1-302-90763-1Written by MATT OWENSPenciled by DENYS COWANCover by JESUS SAIZOne of the most revered Jedi Masters of all stars in his own solo series! Learn all there is to know about the man, the myth, the legend — Mace Windu! For over a thousand generations, the Jedi have been the peacekeepers of the galaxy. But as the Clone Wars dawn, they find themselves in a new role: generals in the Army of the Republic. As Mace Windu, one of the Order’s greatest warriors, leads a small unit into battle, can the Jedi make peace with their new role — or will they be lost to the violence around them? Collecting STAR WARS: JEDI OF THE REPUBLIC — MACE WINDU #1-5.120 PGS./Rated T …$15.99ISBN: 978-1-302-90941-3Written by MARJORIE LIU & JASON AARONPenciled by MARK BROOKS & STUART IMMONENCover by OLIVIER COIPELEveryone’s favorite scoundrel goes Solo! Han is given a top-secret undercover mission for the Rebellion: rescuing a group of informants and spies! His cover for the assignment? The Dragon Void, biggest and most infamous starship race in the galaxy! A tournament he has dreamt of winning his entire life. With a chance for glory square in his sights, can Han keep his mind on the mission? Or is failing Leia worse than losing his chance? Place your bets for the ultimate space race! Our money’s on Han and the Millennium Falcon — after all, it’s the ship that made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs! Plus: A face from Han’s past returns — right when he and Leia least expect it! Who is Sana, and what’s her relationship to Mr. Solo? Collecting HAN SOLO #1-5 and STAR WARS (2015) #8-12.232 PGS./Rated T …$24.99ISBN: 978-1-302-91210-9Trim size: oversized