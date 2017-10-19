Marvel has sent out solicitations for their January 2018 titles, including 6 Star Wars
comics and three collections!STAR WARS (2015) #41
KIERON GILLEN (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)
Covers by DAVID MARQUEZ
ISSUE #41 - Action Figure Variant Covers by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
ISSUE #41 - GALACTIC ICON VARIANT COVER BY Rod Reis
ISSUE #42 - Action Figure Variant Covers by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
THE ASHES OF JEDHA, PARTS 4-5!
The Leviathan is heading for the remains of Jedha, prepared to pick the carcass of the once-holy planet clean. But with Luke Skywalker torn between his allegiance to the Rebellion and pursuing the path of a Jedi, who will lead the charge against the Empire?
32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T …$3.99 (EACH)STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2017) #10
CHARLES SOULE (W) • GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (A/C)
GALACTIC ICON VARIANT COVER BY Rod Reis
• Vader’s showdown with Jocasta Nu comes to a startling conclusion!
• What secret information has the Jedi librarian risked her life to protect?
• And can she stop Vader from getting it?
32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T …$3.99 (EACH)STAR WARS: POE DAMERON #23
CHARLES SOULE (W)
Angel Unzueta (A)
Cover by PHIL NOTO
• General Organa’s covert mission on Cato Neimoidia has hit a serious snag, and the mission to find Lor San Tekka is in jeopardy!
• Can Black Squadron survive an attack from the least expected source?
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #16
KIERON GILLEN & Simon Spurrier (W)
Emilio Laiso (A)
Cover by ASHLEY WITTER
GALACTIC ICON VARIANT COVER BY Rod Reis
• Tensions are high in this galaxy far, far away for Doctor Aphra.
• She’s got a new master holding her reins…and he’s a Triple-threat.
• Also – Magna Tolvan. Friend or foe?!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI – DJ #1
BEN ACKER & BEN BLACKER (W) • KEV WALKER (A)
Cover by JEFF DEKAL
Variant Cover by TBA
Variant Cover by TBA
Movie Variant Cover also available
When STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI takes theaters in FORCE (get it?) this December, Star Wars fans will get a peek into some new dark corners of the Galaxy Far Away…and out of one of those corners scuttles DJ, the mysterious character played by Benecio Del Toro! Who is this mystery man, and what put him in the path of our Resistance heroes? Join Ben Acker & Ben Blacker (Star Wars Join the Resistance, Star Wars: The Last Jedi – The Storms of Crait) and Kev Walker (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Darkhawk) as they reveal a day in DJ’s life just before his appearance in the film!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA TRADE PAPERBACK #2
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Penciled by KEV WALKER & MARC LAMING
Cover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMA
Aphra’s back with a new plan that’s guaranteed to pay! There’s just one teensy problem: It involves surrounding herself with some of the galaxy’s biggest baddies. And they don’t like the not-so-good doctor’s tricks! Her mission to make quick credits by auctioning off an ancient Jedi artifact will start well…and end badly. And that’s just when a dark figure from Aphra’s past decides to make an appearance! Plus: A solo focus on Aphra’s Wookiee shadow, Black Krrsantan! Find out why this beastly bounty hunter is as frightening as they say — and then some! Collecting STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #9-13 and STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA ANNUAL #1.
152 PGS./Rated T …$17.99
ISBN: 978-1-302-90763-1STAR WARS: JEDI OF THE REPUBLIC – MACE WINDU TRADE PAPERBACK #1
Written by MATT OWENS
Penciled by DENYS COWAN
Cover by JESUS SAIZ
One of the most revered Jedi Masters of all stars in his own solo series! Learn all there is to know about the man, the myth, the legend — Mace Windu! For over a thousand generations, the Jedi have been the peacekeepers of the galaxy. But as the Clone Wars dawn, they find themselves in a new role: generals in the Army of the Republic. As Mace Windu, one of the Order’s greatest warriors, leads a small unit into battle, can the Jedi make peace with their new role — or will they be lost to the violence around them? Collecting STAR WARS: JEDI OF THE REPUBLIC — MACE WINDU #1-5.
120 PGS./Rated T …$15.99
ISBN: 978-1-302-90941-3STAR WARS: HAN SOLO HARDCOVER #1
Written by MARJORIE LIU & JASON AARON
Penciled by MARK BROOKS & STUART IMMONEN
Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL
Everyone’s favorite scoundrel goes Solo! Han is given a top-secret undercover mission for the Rebellion: rescuing a group of informants and spies! His cover for the assignment? The Dragon Void, biggest and most infamous starship race in the galaxy! A tournament he has dreamt of winning his entire life. With a chance for glory square in his sights, can Han keep his mind on the mission? Or is failing Leia worse than losing his chance? Place your bets for the ultimate space race! Our money’s on Han and the Millennium Falcon — after all, it’s the ship that made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs! Plus: A face from Han’s past returns — right when he and Leia least expect it! Who is Sana, and what’s her relationship to Mr. Solo? Collecting HAN SOLO #1-5 and STAR WARS (2015) #8-12.
232 PGS./Rated T …$24.99
ISBN: 978-1-302-91210-9
Trim size: oversized