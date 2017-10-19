Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
Current Results

Marvel Comics For January 2018
Posted by Jay on October 19, 2017 at 02:36 PM CST
Marvel has sent out solicitations for their January 2018 titles, including 6 Star Wars comics and three collections!

Star Wars (2015) 41


STAR WARS (2015) #41
KIERON GILLEN (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)
Covers by DAVID MARQUEZ
ISSUE #41 - Action Figure Variant Covers by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
ISSUE #41 - GALACTIC ICON VARIANT COVER BY Rod Reis
ISSUE #42 - Action Figure Variant Covers by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
THE ASHES OF JEDHA, PARTS 4-5!
The Leviathan is heading for the remains of Jedha, prepared to pick the carcass of the once-holy planet clean. But with Luke Skywalker torn between his allegiance to the Rebellion and pursuing the path of a Jedi, who will lead the charge against the Empire?
32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T …$3.99 (EACH)


Darth Vader (2017) 10


STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2017) #10
CHARLES SOULE (W) • GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (A/C)
GALACTIC ICON VARIANT COVER BY Rod Reis
• Vader’s showdown with Jocasta Nu comes to a startling conclusion!
• What secret information has the Jedi librarian risked her life to protect?
• And can she stop Vader from getting it?
32 PGS. /Rated T …$3.99


Star Wars (2015) 42


STAR WARS (2015) #42
KIERON GILLEN (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)
Covers by DAVID MARQUEZ
ISSUE #41 - Action Figure Variant Covers by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
ISSUE #41 - GALACTIC ICON VARIANT COVER BY Rod Reis
ISSUE #42 - Action Figure Variant Covers by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
THE ASHES OF JEDHA, PARTS 4-5!
The Leviathan is heading for the remains of Jedha, prepared to pick the carcass of the once-holy planet clean. But with Luke Skywalker torn between his allegiance to the Rebellion and pursuing the path of a Jedi, who will lead the charge against the Empire?
32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T …$3.99 (EACH)


Poe Dameron 23


STAR WARS: POE DAMERON #23
POE DAMERON #23
CHARLES SOULE (W)
Angel Unzueta (A)
Cover by PHIL NOTO
• General Organa’s covert mission on Cato Neimoidia has hit a serious snag, and the mission to find Lor San Tekka is in jeopardy!
• Can Black Squadron survive an attack from the least expected source?
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99


Doctor Aphra 16


STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #16
DOCTOR APHRA #16
KIERON GILLEN & Simon Spurrier (W)
Emilio Laiso (A)
Cover by ASHLEY WITTER
GALACTIC ICON VARIANT COVER BY Rod Reis
• Tensions are high in this galaxy far, far away for Doctor Aphra.
• She’s got a new master holding her reins…and he’s a Triple-threat.
• Also – Magna Tolvan. Friend or foe?!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99


The Last Jedi – DJ 1


STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI – DJ #1
BEN ACKER & BEN BLACKER (W) • KEV WALKER (A)
Cover by JEFF DEKAL
Variant Cover by TBA
Variant Cover by TBA
Movie Variant Cover also available
When STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI takes theaters in FORCE (get it?) this December, Star Wars fans will get a peek into some new dark corners of the Galaxy Far Away…and out of one of those corners scuttles DJ, the mysterious character played by Benecio Del Toro! Who is this mystery man, and what put him in the path of our Resistance heroes? Join Ben Acker & Ben Blacker (Star Wars Join the Resistance, Star Wars: The Last Jedi – The Storms of Crait) and Kev Walker (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Darkhawk) as they reveal a day in DJ’s life just before his appearance in the film!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99


Doctor Aphra Trade Paperback 2


STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA TRADE PAPERBACK #2
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Penciled by KEV WALKER & MARC LAMING
Cover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMA
Aphra’s back with a new plan that’s guaranteed to pay! There’s just one teensy problem: It involves surrounding herself with some of the galaxy’s biggest baddies. And they don’t like the not-so-good doctor’s tricks! Her mission to make quick credits by auctioning off an ancient Jedi artifact will start well…and end badly. And that’s just when a dark figure from Aphra’s past decides to make an appearance! Plus: A solo focus on Aphra’s Wookiee shadow, Black Krrsantan! Find out why this beastly bounty hunter is as frightening as they say — and then some! Collecting STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #9-13 and STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA ANNUAL #1.
152 PGS./Rated T …$17.99
ISBN: 978-1-302-90763-1


Jedi of the Republic – Mace Windu Trade Paperback 1


STAR WARS: JEDI OF THE REPUBLIC – MACE WINDU TRADE PAPERBACK #1
Written by MATT OWENS
Penciled by DENYS COWAN
Cover by JESUS SAIZ
One of the most revered Jedi Masters of all stars in his own solo series! Learn all there is to know about the man, the myth, the legend — Mace Windu! For over a thousand generations, the Jedi have been the peacekeepers of the galaxy. But as the Clone Wars dawn, they find themselves in a new role: generals in the Army of the Republic. As Mace Windu, one of the Order’s greatest warriors, leads a small unit into battle, can the Jedi make peace with their new role — or will they be lost to the violence around them? Collecting STAR WARS: JEDI OF THE REPUBLIC — MACE WINDU #1-5.
120 PGS./Rated T …$15.99
ISBN: 978-1-302-90941-3


Han Solo Hardcover 1


STAR WARS: HAN SOLO HARDCOVER #1
Written by MARJORIE LIU & JASON AARON
Penciled by MARK BROOKS & STUART IMMONEN
Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL
Everyone’s favorite scoundrel goes Solo! Han is given a top-secret undercover mission for the Rebellion: rescuing a group of informants and spies! His cover for the assignment? The Dragon Void, biggest and most infamous starship race in the galaxy! A tournament he has dreamt of winning his entire life. With a chance for glory square in his sights, can Han keep his mind on the mission? Or is failing Leia worse than losing his chance? Place your bets for the ultimate space race! Our money’s on Han and the Millennium Falcon — after all, it’s the ship that made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs! Plus: A face from Han’s past returns — right when he and Leia least expect it! Who is Sana, and what’s her relationship to Mr. Solo? Collecting HAN SOLO #1-5 and STAR WARS (2015) #8-12.
232 PGS./Rated T …$24.99
ISBN: 978-1-302-91210-9
Trim size: oversized

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: October 13th-The Trailer Is Here
The Forcecast: October 6th-How Long Is Too Long?
The Forcecast: September 29th-Diego Luna

Laura Dern Dishes On Secret Star Wars Role And Working With Carrie Fisher
Watch Fans Become Part Of The Last Jedi Display At New York Comic Con
The Star Wars Show: New Battlefront II Trailer First Look, Author Chuck Wendig, And Solo Revealed!

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
Five Words Per Post Story Thread
Sidious, Snoke and Salacious B Crumb’s Sarcastic and Sassy Situation Saloon (Fanfic Social Thread)
CLOUD CITY CANTINA (20.0) The Force Ghost Party!
Episode VIII - THE LAST JEDI - Official Movie Discussion Thread (Tags Required for rumors/spoilers)

Star Wars Rebels Preview: How You Choose To Fight - "In the Name of the Rebellion"
TFN Rebels Review: Heroes Of Mandalore Parts 1 & 2
Rebels Recon: Inside Heroes Of Mandalore, Parts One And Two
Marvel Comics For January 2018
The Star Wars Show: New Battlefront II Trailer First Look, Author Chuck Wendig, And Solo Revealed!
Ron Howard Introduces Tag And Bink From Han Solo Set
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: October 2017
Jedi Journals: September 2017
Jedi Journals: August 2017

Star Wars Battlefront II Single Player Trailer Looks Like A Movie I'd Pay To Watch
The Star Wars Show: New Battlefront II Trailer First Look, Author Chuck Wendig, And Solo Revealed!
EA Pumps The Brakes On Visceral Star Wars Project
Turn Your Pet In to A Porg This Halloween!
Watch Fans Become Part Of The Last Jedi Display At New York Comic Con
New Fan Based Star Wars Fundraising Effort To Benefit Rancho Obi-Wan
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Sideshow Collectibles: Stormtrooper Life-Size Bust Is Up!
New Rancho Obi-Wan Fundraiser T-Shirt
Official Pix: Dave Prowse - The Final Signing
Sphero Photo Archive: R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 256
IndyCast: Episode 255
IndyCast: Episode 254


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE