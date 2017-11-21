Probe
Marvel Comics For February 2018
Posted by Jay on November 21, 2017 at 01:01 PM CST
Marvel has sent out solicitations for their February 2018 titles, including 6 Star Wars comics and two trade paperbacks!

Star Wars (2015) 43


STAR WARS (2015) #43
KIERON GILLEN (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)
Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
Galactic Icon Variant Cover by ROD REIS
Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
THE ASHES OF JEDHA Concludes!
The battle between the Empire and the Rebellion over the Kyber mines of Jedha comes to an explosive conclusion…with help coming from the most unexpected source.
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99


Thrawn 1 Thrawn 1 (Francesco Mattina variant)


STAR WARS: THRAWN #1 (of 6)
JODY HOUSER (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)
Cover by Paul Renaud
Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA
Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
Animation Variant Cover also available
One of the most cunning and ruthless warriors in the history of the Star Wars Universe, Grand Admiral Thrawn is back with a six-issue miniseries about how he became one of the most feared military tacticians in a galaxy far, far away. Written by Jody Houser (ROGUE ONE ADAPTATION) and drawn by Luke Ross (STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL, STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS ADAPTATION), follow the comic adaptation of Timothy Zahn’s New York Times best-selling novel about Thrawn’s rise in the Imperial ranks!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99


Darth Vader (2017) 11


STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2017) #11
CHARLES SOULE (W) • GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (A)
Covers by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & ELIA BONETTI
ISSUE #11 - GALACTIC ICON VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS
An expensive bounty has been put on Vader’s head! Who would dare try to challenge the Dark Lord’s place in the Empire?
32 PGS. (EACH) /Rated T …$3.99 (EACH)


Poe Dameron 24


STAR WARS: POE DAMERON #24
CHARLES SOULE (W)
Angel Unzueta (A)
Cover by PHIL NOTO
• Lor San Tekka has been captured…again!
• And it’s up to Black Squadron to save him.
• Meanwhile, Terex has his own plans in motion…
• …to finally free himself from the grasp of the First Order!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99


Doctor Aphra 17


STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #17
KIERON GILLEN & Simon Spurrier (W)
Emilio Laiso (A)
Cover by ASHLEY WITTER
Galactic Icon Variant by Rod Reis
• Aphra and her new crew are launching a brand-new mission…
• …infiltrating a secret Rebellion training center.
• Little do they know they might be in over their heads.
• Bonus: A new Rebellion leader? Who’s THAT?!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99


Darth Vader (2017) 12


STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2017) #12
CHARLES SOULE (W) • GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (A)
Covers by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & ELIA BONETTI
ISSUE #11 - GALACTIC ICON VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS
An expensive bounty has been put on Vader’s head! Who would dare try to challenge the Dark Lord’s place in the Empire?
32 PGS. (EACH) /Rated T …$3.99 (EACH)


Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: The Clone Wars Trade Paperback 2


STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE CLONE WARS TRADE PAPERBACK #2
Written by W. HADEN BLACKMAN, JOHN OSTRANDER, RANDY STRADLEY, TOM TAYLOR & IAN EDGINTON
Penciled by BRIAN CHING, JAN DUURSEMA, TOMAS GIORELLO, BRANDON BADEAUX, BRUNO REDONDO & STEVE PUGH
Cover by BRIAN CHING
The Clone Wars rage on! And the fighting is fierce as General Kenobi and his first lieutenant, Anakin Skywalker, brace for the Battle of Jabiim! Facing attacks from both the Republic and the locals, can Anakin and his “Padawan Pack” hold the rain-soaked planet — or will they face a washout? Then, Skywalker finds himself behind enemy lines alongside a Tusken Raider turned Jedi! But where is Obi-Wan? Perhaps Dark Jedi Asajj Ventress has the answer! Meanwhile, Senator Bail Organa is plagued by pirates and Quinlan Vos goes undercover within Count Dooku’s inner circle. All that, plus Mace Windu unleashed! But you just can’t keep a bad Sith down — Darth Maul still lives! Will that last — or will he receive a death sentence? Collecting STAR WARS: REPUBLIC #55-67, STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL — DEATH SENTENCE #1-4 and material from STAR WARS TALES #22.
424 PGS./Rated T …$39.99
ISBN: 978-1-302-91018-1


Star Wars (2015) Trade Paperback 7


STAR WARS (2015) TRADE PAPERBACK #7
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA
Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
The possibility of the Death Star changed everything. But its destruction proved that the Empire is not irresistible. The specter of the devastating weapon brought together a patchwork cloth of people, united in hope. And now these rebels continue to fight for a better tomorrow for a galaxy far, far away! Jedha was left in ruins when the Death Star annihilated the Holy City — now, as Queen Trios’ forces move in to strip what’s left, the rebels struggle to preserve the planet for its survivors! With the Leviathan looming, Luke Skywalker is torn between his allegiance to the Rebellion and pursuing the path of a Jedi — so who will lead the charge against the Empire? The echoes of Rogue One continue to be heard in an all-new adventure written by Kieron Gillen (DARTH VADER, DOCTOR APHRA)! Collecting STAR WARS (2015) #38-43.
144 PGS./Rated T …$17.99
ISBN: 978-1-302-91052-5

