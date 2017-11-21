Marvel has sent out solicitations for their February 2018 titles, including 6comics and two trade paperbacks!KIERON GILLEN (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)Cover by DAVID MARQUEZGalactic Icon Variant Cover by ROD REISAction Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHERTHE ASHES OF JEDHA Concludes!The battle between the Empire and the Rebellion over the Kyber mines of Jedha comes to an explosive conclusion…with help coming from the most unexpected source.32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99(of 6)JODY HOUSER (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)Cover by Paul RenaudVariant Cover by FRANCESCO MATTINAAction Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHERAnimation Variant Cover also availableOne of the most cunning and ruthless warriors in the history of the Star Wars Universe, Grand Admiral Thrawn is back with a six-issue miniseries about how he became one of the most feared military tacticians in a galaxy far, far away. Written by Jody Houser (ROGUE ONE ADAPTATION) and drawn by Luke Ross (STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL, STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS ADAPTATION), follow the comic adaptation of Timothy Zahn’s New York Times best-selling novel about Thrawn’s rise in the Imperial ranks!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99CHARLES SOULE (W) • GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (A)Covers by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & ELIA BONETTIISSUE #11 - GALACTIC ICON VARIANT COVER BY ROD REISAn expensive bounty has been put on Vader’s head! Who would dare try to challenge the Dark Lord’s place in the Empire?32 PGS. (EACH) /Rated T …$3.99 (EACH)CHARLES SOULE (W)Angel Unzueta (A)Cover by PHIL NOTO• Lor San Tekka has been captured…again!• And it’s up to Black Squadron to save him.• Meanwhile, Terex has his own plans in motion…• …to finally free himself from the grasp of the First Order!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99KIERON GILLEN & Simon Spurrier (W)Emilio Laiso (A)Cover by ASHLEY WITTERGalactic Icon Variant by Rod Reis• Aphra and her new crew are launching a brand-new mission…• …infiltrating a secret Rebellion training center.• Little do they know they might be in over their heads.• Bonus: A new Rebellion leader? Who’s THAT?!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99CHARLES SOULE (W) • GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (A)Covers by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & ELIA BONETTIISSUE #11 - GALACTIC ICON VARIANT COVER BY ROD REISAn expensive bounty has been put on Vader’s head! Who would dare try to challenge the Dark Lord’s place in the Empire?32 PGS. (EACH) /Rated T …$3.99 (EACH)Written by W. HADEN BLACKMAN, JOHN OSTRANDER, RANDY STRADLEY, TOM TAYLOR & IAN EDGINTONPenciled by BRIAN CHING, JAN DUURSEMA, TOMAS GIORELLO, BRANDON BADEAUX, BRUNO REDONDO & STEVE PUGHCover by BRIAN CHINGThe Clone Wars rage on! And the fighting is fierce as General Kenobi and his first lieutenant, Anakin Skywalker, brace for the Battle of Jabiim! Facing attacks from both the Republic and the locals, can Anakin and his “Padawan Pack” hold the rain-soaked planet — or will they face a washout? Then, Skywalker finds himself behind enemy lines alongside a Tusken Raider turned Jedi! But where is Obi-Wan? Perhaps Dark Jedi Asajj Ventress has the answer! Meanwhile, Senator Bail Organa is plagued by pirates and Quinlan Vos goes undercover within Count Dooku’s inner circle. All that, plus Mace Windu unleashed! But you just can’t keep a bad Sith down — Darth Maul still lives! Will that last — or will he receive a death sentence? Collecting STAR WARS: REPUBLIC #55-67, STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL — DEATH SENTENCE #1-4 and material from STAR WARS TALES #22.424 PGS./Rated T …$39.99ISBN: 978-1-302-91018-1Written by KIERON GILLENPenciled by SALVADOR LARROCACover by DAVID MARQUEZThe possibility of the Death Star changed everything. But its destruction proved that the Empire is not irresistible. The specter of the devastating weapon brought together a patchwork cloth of people, united in hope. And now these rebels continue to fight for a better tomorrow for a galaxy far, far away! Jedha was left in ruins when the Death Star annihilated the Holy City — now, as Queen Trios’ forces move in to strip what’s left, the rebels struggle to preserve the planet for its survivors! With the Leviathan looming, Luke Skywalker is torn between his allegiance to the Rebellion and pursuing the path of a Jedi — so who will lead the charge against the Empire? The echoes of Rogue One continue to be heard in an all-new adventure written by Kieron Gillen (DARTH VADER, DOCTOR APHRA)! Collecting STAR WARS (2015) #38-43.144 PGS./Rated T …$17.99ISBN: 978-1-302-91052-5