Mark Hamill To Receive Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Posted by Adam on at 11:48 PM CST

Congratulations to one of the nicest people in the Star Wars family (and let's face it, there are a lot of them!), Mark Hamill, who is being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the class of 2018! A date for the ceremony to unveil Mark's star has not yet been set but stay tuned for when this is announced! Well deserved Mark, and congratulations from everyone at TheForce.Net!