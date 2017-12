Received this awesome illuminated “force tree” card from #lucasfilm today pic.twitter.com/iPLjHs4JM3 — Yakface (@yak_face) December 19, 2017

It has been a few years since Lucasfilm sent out Christmas cards, but this year they return with a cool new twist. You take the card apart to create this awesome illuminated Force Tree! They even include the small LED candle to place inside. Very clever, and highly collectible! Check out the pics from Yakface.com below!