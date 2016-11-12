Limited Edition Rogue One Gold Metallic Screen Print By Mark Daniels
Posted by Dustin on November 12, 2016 at 07:03 PM CST
Pulse Gallery Worldwide Exclusive Release.
Rogue One 50 piece limited edition METALLIC GOLD SCREEN PRINT BY MARK DANIELS
This November Pulse Gallery, in collaboration with Acme Archives, is very proud to present another great Mark Daniels art piece: Rogue One (Gold Variant).
Created to celebrate the latest chapter in the Star Wars franchise, the forthcoming film Rogue One, due to be released this December.
This beautiful licensed limited edition artwork will be available in two flavours: a standard edition screen print edition of 250 pieces, and this - the Pulse Galley worldwide exclusive variant in Metallic Gold on Sepia** heavy grade fine art paper in an edition size limited to only 50 pieces!
The Rogue One variant pieces are available to pre-order now from Pulse ( https://pulse.gallery/products/rogue-one-variant-pulse-gallery-exclusive ) with an estimated shipping date of late November / early December 2016.
Both editions are sure to move quickly, so don’t delay to get your pre-orders in and to reserve this wonderful piece of art for your collection!