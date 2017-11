Auditioning for Star Wars felt like a longshot. But the first round went well, then the second. Then came a long run of callbacks. The more real it became, the more unreal it seemed.



Tryouts don’t pay the rent, however. During this time, she was punching a clock for a company called Syndicatebleu, a temp agency and recruitment firm.



“I worked in an office. I was like an assistant. So, I would just answer phone calls, coordinate events,” Tran says. “It was a great day job. I worked with amazing people, but obviously whenever you are doing something that’s not your dream, you kind of feel like, ‘Oh, I’m on this grind.’”



Finally, writer-director Rian Johnson scheduled another meet-up, right in the middle of her regular 9 to 5.



In her first official Star Wars performance, she had to keep playing the role of Kelly Marie Tran, office assistant.



“The day I found out, Rian was like, ‘Oh we want you in this movie,’ I had just left work on my lunch break to go to this meeting,” she recalls. “Afterward, he told me that I couldn’t tell anyone, so I went back to work and answered phones and answered emails, like nothing happened. It was the most bizarre experience. Inside I was like, Ugh! Crazy!”

