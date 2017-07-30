Upcoming Birthdays
LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Returns Monday, July 31 To Disney XD!
Posted by Dustin on July 30, 2017 at 08:13 PM CST
If you missed season one, you can watch all 13 episodes right here!


At the end of the first season, the Freemaker family found a new home with the Rebel fleet. Their new circumstances bring them face to face with brutal Imperial forces, desperate Hutts, conniving Sith Lords, and the Emperor’s latest plaything, M-OC, a terrifying hunter droid who continually modifies himself to fit any occasion. In response to these threats, Rowan’s powers grow and strengthen until he has a vision of a sleek, invulnerable ship that can save the Rebellion and stop the Empire in its tracks - the Arrowhead. The catch is, the Arrowhead is a ship only Rowan can build. Once again, it’s up to the youngest Freemaker to save the galaxy.

During 2016, "LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures" ranked as the network’s #2 animated series among Kids 2-11 and Boys 2-11 demographics, reaching over 55 million Total Viewers across the U.S., including over 21 million Kids 2-14 and more than 20 million Adults 18-49.

"LEGO® Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures" is a production of Wil Film, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm. Developed for television by Bill Motz and Bob Roth ("Penguins of Madagascar"), they join Torsten Jacobson ("LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales") and Jill Wilfert ("The LEGO Movie") as executive producers alongside producers Carrie Beck (Star Wars Rebels), Jason Cosler ("LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled!"), Jake Blais and John McCormack.

The season two voice cast includes Nicolas Cantu (Rowan), Vanessa Lengies (Kordi), Eugene Byrd (Zander), Matthew Wood (RO-GR), Trevor Devall (Emperor), Dana Snyder (Graballa), Vanessa Marshall (Hera), Yvette Nicole Brown (Lt. Valeria), Corey Burton (Quarrie), James Urbaniak (M-OC) and Matt Sloan (Darth Vader).

