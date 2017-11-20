Kylo Ren Vs. Rey Is A Key Part To The Last Jedi
Posted by Dustin on November 20, 2017
From Entertainment Weekly
:
He hates her. This girl. This garbage picker. This amateur who somehow drew his family lightsaber to her hand, overpowering his own bond with the Force.
And yet, Adam Driver says Kylo Ren can’t help but harbor an admiration for Daisy Ridley’s Rey in The Last Jedi.
“He has been aware of this ability in himself from such a young age, and I don’t think there’s a lot of people around him who are on the same level,” the actor says. “I think that there is something familiar there, as well as something to be feared, or something … that he can’t quite place.”
This burns at him, too. He craves respect, so he has none to spare. It just wells up in him as more corrosive envy.
Rey is unburdened by these distractions. She doesn’t think anything about him at all.
The dynamic between them, the dark and the light, pushing and pulling at each other, is the heart of the Dec. 15 film, and although they are on opposite sides, their fates are still interlocked.
