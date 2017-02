I'm ecstatic. It's official. And here is my statement to this terrific piece of news https://t.co/a1DPsNDb2P pic.twitter.com/r4EUZ2r17V — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) February 21, 2017

Joonas Suotamo assisted Peter Mayhew in filming of The Force Awakens to the point where you couldn't tell the two apart. Now he's fully assuming the role of Chewbacca in the untitled Han Solo Star Wars Story from Peter and had this to say.