Jedi Journals: May 2017

Posted by Dustin on at 01:00 AM CST

Happy Star Wars Day and May the 4th be with you! Star Wars Celebration has come and gone and there are tons of new things to discuss. Listen in for a detailed rundown of all the new titles announced, release dates, author comments and so much more. It's all here on the May 2017 edition of Jedi Journals.



Give a listen below!