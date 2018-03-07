TheForce.net
Jedi Journals

Jedi Journals: March 2018

Posted by Jay on March 7, 2018 at 07:58 PM CST

March comes in like a nexu in this super-sized Jedi Journals episode. Lucasfilm announces a huge literature campaign for Solo: A Star Wars Story and Chris and Jay give you all the specifics. You'll hear reviews of Star Wars: Canto Bight and Star Wars: Doctor Aphra & The Enormous Profit with Dennis. Plus we even get to some feedback on this lengthy March Madness episode of Jedi Journals!

Time Codes:
Comics - 0:03:24
Aphra TPB Discussion - 0:14:07
Comics pt 2 - 0:44:00
Books - 0:48:32
Canto Bight Discussion - 0:48:50
Books pt 2 - 1:27:55
Magazines - 1:47:55

Listen Now!



Download or Subscribe!



More Resources:


Contact Us!

