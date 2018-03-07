Jedi Journals: March 2018

Posted by Jay on

March comes in like a nexu in this super-sized Jedi Journals episode. Lucasfilm announces a huge literature campaign for Solo: A Star Wars Story and Chris and Jay give you all the specifics. You'll hear reviews of Star Wars: Canto Bight and Star Wars: Doctor Aphra & The Enormous Profit with Dennis. Plus we even get to some feedback on this lengthy March Madness episode of Jedi Journals!



Time Codes:

Comics - 0:03:24

Aphra TPB Discussion - 0:14:07

Comics pt 2 - 0:44:00

Books - 0:48:32

Canto Bight Discussion - 0:48:50

Books pt 2 - 1:27:55

Magazines - 1:47:55



Listen Now!







Download or Subscribe!







More Resources:



Subscribe to the entire ForceCast network here: iTunes | RSS | Email

Get the smartphone apps for iOS and Android

Contact Us!