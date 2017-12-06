We must be getting a new Star Wars movie for Christmas this year…because the amount of Star Wars literature that Jay & Chris have to discuss on this month's show is just astounding! Listen in for a very in depth review of Delilah S. Dawson's Star Wars: Phasma novel & the Stars Wars: Captain Phasma 4-issue comic series as we continue our Journey To Star Wars: The Last Jedi. If you thought last month's show had some comics, books & magazines, wait until you hear this. It's a jam-packed 2017 finale and you're invited to pull up a chair, fire up the converters and immerse yourself in the December episode of Jedi Journals!



Comics - 0:03:35

Book Discussion - 0:14:40

Books - 0:56:47

Magazines - 1:12:08

