Show Notes For October 2nd, 2017

In this episode, prior to our 6 week hiatus, we welcome Julian Glover to the show who speaks with Joe Stuber about portraying Walter Donovan, some more Indy 5 details trickle through, Official IndyCast Mitch Hallock is back with another Raider's Rant. Ron returns with another bite-sized Indy fun fact, Indiana Mic has an Indy adventure wear update, Chris Allan has a new instalment of IJ in the UK, Morgan and Rich return with another look at the Expanded Archives and we have more of your great emails!