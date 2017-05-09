IndyCast: Episode 249

Posted by Dustin on at 09:40 PM CST

In this week's blockbuster episode of the IndyCast, Indy 5 gets a change of release date, the IndyCast gets highlighted on the Huffington Post, Official IndyCast Correspondent Mitch Hallock looks at a new Indy collectable, Chris A is back with the another edition of IJ in the UK, we welcome Morgan and Rich back to the show with their first full instalment of the Expanded Archives of Doctor Jones, Ron returns with another bite-sized Indy fun fact, Double T's has another Grail Chronicles review, Joe has a snippet with director of Indiana Jones and the Ultimate Quest and we have more of your great emails.



