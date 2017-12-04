Hugh Fleming's The Last Jedi Poster Exclusive To Australia
Posted by Dustin on December 4, 2017 at 12:57 PM CST
From Hugh Fleming:
I’m a one time cover artist for Dark Horse Comics, many of your readers will likely know my work.
I’ve created an original movie poster for fan club screenings of The Last Jedi in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia. This poster will be an exclusive give away to each ticket holder attending either of the two midnight screenings of the film at 12.01 on Dec 14.
Tickets are still available from the fan club at starwalking.net