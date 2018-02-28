Fan Made Star Wars Character Posters

Posted by Dustin on

Star Wars Fan Glenn MacDonald sent in these two beautiful character posters from Star Wars featuring all the good guys, and all the bad guys!





Hello,

I came across your site and wanted to share some Star Wars illustrations that I created. I am not selling them but I wanted to share them and get feedback from people that might appreciate these designs.



I spent months designing them. I am ok with them being shared (with credit) as I am proud of the work I did, but I also would to know if I missed anyone or made any costume/name errors. I tried to keep all the characters from the current canon, but I am by no means an expert. Thanks for your time.