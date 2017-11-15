



Collect the Galaxy of fan-favorite characters with the STAR WARS MICRO FORCE Blind Bags Assortment. Each figure has a squishable feel and unique pose, creating an exciting new way to bring iconic STAR WARS scenes to life! These stylized and movie-inspired micro collectibles include iconic characters such as REY, FINN, DARTH VADER, LUKE SKYWALKER, PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA, HAN SOLO, CHEWBACCA, YODA, R2-D2, and more. Each blind bag includes two figures and a collector card. Each sold separately. Available at most major retailers and on HasbroToyShop.com.Some fans may remember a similar line that was calledback in the 2012-2013 timeframe.