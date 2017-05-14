HOME
Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
5/19 -
Claudia Karvan
5/19 -
Peter Mayhew
5/19 -
Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace (1999)
5/19 -
Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith (2005)
5/21 -
Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
5/23 -
Barrie Holland
5/23 -
Star Wars 10th Anniversary Convention (1987)
5/24 -
Star Wars Celebration IV (2007)
5/25 -
Frank Oz
5/25 -
Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi (1983)
5/25 -
Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope (1977)
5/27 -
Michonne Bourriague
5/27 -
Christopher Lee
Happy Birthday Uncle George!
Posted by
May 14, 2017
at 03:00 AM CST
TheForce.net would like to wish
George Lucas
a very happy 73rd birthday today!
Happy Birthday George!!!
Probe
Droid
Poll
Archive
