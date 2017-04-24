Han Solo Film Reportedly Set To Shoot On Fuerteventura For Three Weeks

The untitled Han Solo Film is set to release on May 25th, 2018. The Han Solo Film is currently filming, and while many details have been kept under wraps for this movie, a new report has surfaced regarding a new shooting location.According to the Spanish blog La Fosa Del Rancor , the cast and crew of the Han Solo Star Wars Story will be shooting on location at the island of Fuerteventura for three weeks starting in May. Their report cites this Facebook post as evidence that filming will take place on the island.Fuerteventura is the second largest of Spain's Canary Islands, and features beautiful beaches and landscapes. Stay tuned for more details as the dates reported approaches, as images from locals will likely begin to appear online.The untitled Han Solo Film is set to release on May 25th, 2018.