Frank Oz recently spoke with Variety
about the legacy of Jim Henson’s Muppets and wouldn't you know it, a Star Wars question popped up!
From Variety:
:
There are reports that you might reprise Yoda in the new “Star Wars.”
I feel like I’m a prisoner at war here, and I can only give you my name, rank and serial number. To be true to the people who asked me, and they are kind of my family, I have to say I’ve been asked not to talk about it. I love Yoda. I would be happy to talk to you about it at the time they let me.
