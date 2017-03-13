Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
3/16 - Alan Tudyk













Frank Oz Avoids Answering The Yoda Question
Posted by Dustin on March 13, 2017 at 01:42 PM CST
Frank Oz recently spoke with Variety about the legacy of Jim Henson’s Muppets and wouldn't you know it, a Star Wars question popped up!

From Variety:
There are reports that you might reprise Yoda in the new “Star Wars.”
I feel like I’m a prisoner at war here, and I can only give you my name, rank and serial number. To be true to the people who asked me, and they are kind of my family, I have to say I’ve been asked not to talk about it. I love Yoda. I would be happy to talk to you about it at the time they let me.

Click here for the full read!

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
Hello there
Star Wars: Battlefront (2015) & Battlefront 2 (2017)
CLOUD CITY CANTINA (20.0) The Force Ghost Party!
Did the scene of Anakin killing younglings affect your perception of him?
Heir to the Jedi by Kevin Hearne
The Jedi Enclave ~~Welcome New Followers of the Light!~~
Are the prequels more appreciated now then they used to be?
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
AU News: Premier Collectables Show Timetable
Star Wars: Episode VI Return Of The Jedi Special Edition Turns Twenty Today
ANOVOS: The Force Awakens Han Solo Jacket Is Up
Jedi Journals Nominated For 2017 Star Wars Podcast Award
LEGO: New Wave Of Playsets & Buildable Figures At Target
JAKKS Pacific: Colossal First Order Stormtrooper & Darth Vader On Clearance At Toys "R" Us
Gentle Giant Ltd: Rogue One Bistan Mini Bust
Probe
Droid
Poll
Now that the final book is out, How do you feel about Chuck Wendig's post-Return of the Jedi-era AFTERMATH trilogy?
This series is the perfect transition from ROTJ to TFA.
This series has both good and bad parts, but was a fun read.
This series just didn't do it for me.
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive