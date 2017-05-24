Vanity Fair is rolling out their The Last Jedi
coverage, and we've seen beautiful pictures, character reveals, and now we are getting little tidbits on Episode VIII's production.
But hidden in the cover story is a little nugget about the film that follows, Episode IX. According to Vanity Fair
, they will start shooting that film in Janurary 2018:
Kennedy, Trevorrow, and the Lucasfilm team have been compelled to swing from grieving into pragmatic mode, working out how to reconceive the next film in the saga, which is scheduled to start shooting in January.
That will be just one month after the release of The Last Jedi
, and 16 months before the release of Episode IX.Star Wars: Episode IX
will be directed by Colin Trevorrow and is scheduled to release on May 24th, 2019.