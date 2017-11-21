Taking inspiration from his own collection of replica lightsaber props, artist Drew Baker is creating a new, limited series of prints that Star Wars
fans will love. His photo-realistic style, done with oil paints on canvas create the perfect wall art for your Star Wars
collection.
The three prints depict original trilogy lightsabers and include "Your Father's Lightsaber," "Your Powers Are Weak," and "An Elegant Weapon." All prints are available in a variety of sizes, and three lucky people will be able to own the originals.
You can get all the details on Drew's project at his Kickstarter page
, and for more information on the artists himself, please check out DrewBaker.com
.