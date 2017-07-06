From The Facebook page of Dave Filoni
, Executive Producer of Star Wars Rebels, former Supervising Director of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
It just occurred to me that I never got to tell you all the story of the time that Bendu met Ahsoka Tano. It was a brief encounter, which took place around the end of the episode "The Mystery of Chopper Base" from Season Two, just before Ahsoka, Kanan and Ezra left on their fateful mission to Malachor. Of their conversation, you might find this dialog to be the most interesting:
Bendu: "You are set on this confrontation then?"
Ahsoka: "I have to know the truth."
Bendu: "So be it, but understand this, much will change as a result of this encounter, including you."
Ahsoka: "Isn't that true of all things, as time advances?"
Bendu: "My dear, when I say change, I mean death."
Ahsoka: "So I will die?"
Bendu: "Will you? I didn't know that. Goodbye then, Ahsoka Tano, former Jedi Knight."