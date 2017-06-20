Upcoming Birthdays
DK: New LEGO Star Wars Book Announced
Posted by Adam on June 20, 2017 at 09:37 PM CST
The definitive guide to the LEGO Star Wars universe, featuring every set, minifigure, and vehicle ever released.

Authors: David Feltiman (editor), Jeremy Beckett (consultant)

Hardcover: 320 pages
Publisher: DK Publishing (Dorling Kindersley)
Release Date: 3 October 2017
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1465455582
ISBN-13: 978-1465455581

The complete, unrivalled encyclopedia of the LEGO Star Wars theme. Fans will have an all-encompassing companion to the LEGO Star Wars cultural phenomenon.

Produced in large format and featuring beautiful imagery, this is an indispensable guide for young fans and a stunning reference work for adults. With behind-the-scenes material, it tells the complete story of LEGO Star Wars, from the earliest concepts in the late 1990's to the creation of the most recent sets for The Force Awakens and Rogue One.

