

The wildest and craziest episode yet, featuring the voice of Lux Bonteri, Jason Spisak! Jason and JAT sit and talk everything from the possibilities of Lux and Ahsoka ever getting together to his work as iconic DC characters like The Joker, and The Penguin, and of course his work on YOUNG JUSTICE as Wally West, and the power of an active fan base in a franchise. Please sit back and enjoy the madness that is Jason Spisak and some great surprises at the end!



