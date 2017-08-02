Clint Howard Gets Cameo In Han Solo Project
Posted by Dustin on August 2, 2017 at 03:48 PM CST
Ron Howard replied to a fan asking about the appearance of his brother in the Han Solo Project!
From IMDB
:
He has appeared in sixteen films directed by his elder brother Ron Howard: Grand Theft Auto (1977), Night Shift (1982), Splash (1984), Cocoon (1985), Gung Ho (1986), Parenthood (1989), Backdraft (1991), Far and Away (1992), The Paper (1994), Apollo 13 (1995), Edtv (1999), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), The Missing (2003), Cinderella Man (2005), Frost/Nixon (2008) and The Dilemma (2011).
Why stop at 16?!!