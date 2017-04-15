a Captain Phasma 5-issue mini series from Marvel, by Kelly Thompson and Marco Chichetto

Billed as the "Lucasfilm Publishing Writers’ Roundtable" on April 14, 2017, from 4:30-5:30 PM, on the Behind-The-Scenes Stage at Star Wars Celebration Orlando, the panel started out as a writer's workshop to discuss fan questions sent in via Twitter.Moderated by Lucasfilm’s Michael Siglain and Jennifer Heddle, and featuring Timothy Zahn (Heir to the Empire, Thrawn), Beth Revis (Rebel Rising), Delilah Dawson (The Perfect Weapon), Charles Soule (Poe Dameron, Darth Vader), Michael Kogge (Poe Dameron Flight Log), Jason Fry (Rogue One Rebel Dossier), and Ben Acker & Ben Blacker (Join the Resistance), the panel discussed their approach to writing, and their love and passion for Star Wars in general.Partway through the presentation Timothy Zahn departed to be replaced with Christopher Ellis, an editor from IDW Publishing to discuss their comics that are created by them, including the Micro-Comic packs, the Artists' Editions, and the Newspaper Strip reprints. He then announced a new, all-ages comics called, that would be published by IDW soon.Then they announcements came fast and furious. They showed off covers for the newtitles from Disney Publishing, which are books for younger readers, and feature 3 stories in 1 book. The first two volumes focus on the women of the Star Wars saga including Sabine, Rey, Padmé, Leia, Ashoka and Jyn.They also discussed the previously announced titles including:(Beth Revis),(Greg Rucka), and(Louise and Walter Simonson), the first title in the Star Wars 40th branded line of books.Michael Siglain then revealed the newest Little Golden Book,, and the oddly-titled,, as well as Ben Acker and Ben Blacker's newesttitle,There were pictures of covers for Star Wars Coding Projects from DK, the new look of, becker&mayer!'s, Chronicle's, and Disney Press's(Drew Daywalt and Matt Myers) which will tell the tale of the droid between leaving Poe and joining up with Rey.Reads Day was announced but instead of a day, or a week in October, it will be the entire month!Then, the fans got what they came for, with the announcement of the branded storyline,. Delilah Dawson was asked if she had an a announcement, and she put a Captain Phasma mask on to the delight of the crowd! Her book,, will be part of the "Journey to" storyline, and come from Del Rey starting in September.Other titles announced but not discussed include: