Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
12/29 - Diego Luna













Carrie Fisher Dies At Age 60
Posted by Dustin on December 27, 2016 at 12:05 PM CST
EW is reporting that Carrie Fisher who recently had a heart attack has passed away at age 60.
Related Articles
December 23, 2016  Reports Of Carrie Fisher Suffering Major Heart Attack (Update)
July 21, 2016  Celebration Europe Carrie Fisher: The Princess Diaries
July 21, 2016  Celebration Europe Carrie Fisher Interview
February 28, 2016  Carrie Fisher's Support Group For 'Bots
February 19, 2016  Carrie Fisher Posts Photo From Set Of Star Wars: Episode VIII
December 14, 2015  Carrie Fisher Hits The Streets To Sell The Force AWakens Tickets With Ellen DeGeneres
December 4, 2015  Carrie Fisher On Good Morning America
May 11, 2015  Carrie Fisher Fun On Twitter
March 9, 2015  Carrie Fisher Worried About Star Wars Curse

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
THE EU ABC GAME
Should Disney Consider A Rogue/Rebel Trilogy?
Finn and Rey's Cat Cantina and Pizza Parlor (The Fanfic Social Thread)
[Official Info] Donnie Yen (Chirrut Imwe) in Rogue One
The Sith Empire - Lords of the New Sith Order - Continuing to put the Laughter into Manslaughter!
The Great River / Legends Haven MkII (Was: Should there be new stories in the Legends continuity?)
Carrie Fisher - Rest in Peace, Princess
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Carrie Fisher Dies At Age 60
Want A Free Trip To Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017?
Hasbro: Rapid Fire Imperial AT-ACT Available In Canada
Happy Kwanzaa!
Merry Christmas
Hasbro Photo Archive: The Black Series 35 Snowtrooper 6-Inch Figure
Sideshow Collectibles Is Giving Away A Death Trooper Specialist Premium Format Figure!
Probe
Droid
Poll
How would you rate Rogue One: A Star Wars Story?
5 Stars: Best Star Wars Ever!
4 Stars: 2nd Best Star Wars Ever!
3 Stars: Loved It!
2 Stars: Liked it.
1 Star: What was that?!
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2016, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive