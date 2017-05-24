HOME
Canto Bight Casino Patrons Revealed
Posted by
May 24, 2017
at 09:11 AM CST
We saw some of the Casino patrons last year when the set photos were leaked during filming in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Now we have two really nice clear photos from
Vanity Fair
showcasing the many new faces we'll see in
The last Jedi
.
