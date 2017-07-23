During the Lucasfilm panel at San Diego Comic Con 2017, there were many new titles announced. While a number of these books were revealed at Star Wars Celebration Orlando this year, many of the books from the Journey to The Last Jedi are newly revealed.
Titles such as the previously announced Canto Bight
anthology, Stormtroopers: Beyond the Armor
, and Chewie and the Porgs
. We also discovered that Michael Kogge is writing the junior novelization to The Last Jedi
, while Jason Fry is writing the Del Rey adult version. Get a look at all the covers and a ton of other new material at StarWars.com
.