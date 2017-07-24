501st Challenge Coins Available For Purchase
Posted by Dustin on July 24, 2017 at 07:35 PM CST
From Albin:
Hey gang,
Been asked countless times to do a coin of the Vader's Fist logo. 20th Anniversary is a good time to do it. Open to any Star Wars fans, this is my personal sigil.
*$8ea. + $3 S&H - $5 S&H Overseas (just $5 each on orders of five or more)
* PayPal to trooper.tk210@gmail.com
* All proceeds to fund Legion and KT projects of mine - anything left over goes to Make-A-Wish
* Many thanks to Dave Liew for both designs
* Orders taken til Aug 15, ships in late Aug early Sept
R2-KT Groot patches, R2-KT Pink Brigade, and R2-KT Minions patches all still available. See all the goods on the KT stuff page: http://www.r2kt.com/stuff/_page-r2ktstuff.html
Hope you're having a great summer!
- AL (R2-KT's man-servant)