501st 20th Anniversary Founder's Patch
Posted by Dustin on March 15, 2017 at 06:15 AM CST
From Albin Johnson, Founder of the 501st:

Friends,
It is with great pride we mark 20 years since the Legion was born. My personal sigil has been Vader's Fist, a symbol that inspired the story of the 501st and its role as Vader's personal unit. This year I'm running a one-time 20th Anniversary commemorative patch to celebrate.

The design, by Dave Liew, is a beautiful rendering of the original logo with a bolder fist and twenty stars to mark the years since I first donned the armor.

* Patches fully embroidered with metallic silver thread.
* $7 apiece plus $1 shipping (to cover unlimited patches) or $2 for orders outside the U.S.
* Patches $5 apiece for orders of 10 or more.
* Paypal to trooper.tk210@gmail.com (or r2kt@r2kt.com if that's easier)
* Open to Star Wars fans everywhere including non-Legion members.
* Orders open until the end of March or until we run out. Patches ship early April.

Here's to Twenty Years of the Legion - growing stronger and uniting Star Wars fans around the world!

Poll
Now that the final book is out, How do you feel about Chuck Wendig's post-Return of the Jedi-era AFTERMATH trilogy?
This series is the perfect transition from ROTJ to TFA.
This series has both good and bad parts, but was a fun read.
This series just didn't do it for me.
Current Results
