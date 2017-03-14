Upcoming Birthdays
20th Anniversary Of Return Of The Jedi Special Edition
Posted by Dustin on March 14, 2017 at 12:00 AM CST
It was 20 years ago today, that Return Of The Jedi was re-released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film that launched a franchise still going strong now 40 years later. The new and improved "Special Edition" version of the film altered the original theatrical release with new digitally rendered special effects. It was this release that tested the waters for moving forward with the prequel trilogy which created a whole new generation of fans.



