DISNEY MUSIC EMPORIUM - COMIC CON BOOTH #4049

PROUDLY PRESENTS TWO SIGNINGS WITH ACADEMY AWARD-WINNING COMPOSER MICHAEL GIACCHINO



Friday, July 21 from 1:00pm - 2:30pm

Saturday, July 22 from 1:00pm - 2:30pm



Purchase qualifying product to get wristband to guarantee a place in line. Limited quantity of wristbands available.



Wristbands for both days are available as soon as show opens.



Products include:



1. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 2-LP Soundtrack



2. Rogue One Death Trooper 10" Vinyl Picture Disc



3. Inside Out 7" Collectible "Emotions" Vinyl



4. Exclusive PRE-ORDER -- Framed, Limited Edition Giclee Print of Jyn's Theme Sheet Music from Rogue One soundtrack. Hand signed by Michael, and pencil numbered. Only 300 units. Complete with certificate of authenticity. Purchase today, get the Rogue One vinyl soundtrack instantly. Get it signed in person by Michael, and framed plaque will ship to you in 3 weeks.



San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing. Although there is a limited Lucasfilm presence in terms of films, there is still a buzz surrounding all thingsat the event.Disney reached out to us here at TFN to share some exciting news for those who enjoyed thesoundtrack.From Disney:If you are a fan of Giacchino's work, this is a great chance to get to meet and get some merch signed! Head over to booth 4049 for more details.