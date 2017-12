When I first saw The Last Jedi I walked away picking up one rather obvious cameo ofin the trenches of Crait ( next to the guy who licked the salt ). However as days went on and conversations on twitter emerged that there were so many others to look for.It looks as if most of the Hamill clan is in this one as well.posted this via Instagram -Plus his brotherposted this.Vanity Fair posted an article listing several cameos. In i they mention that that, actor, and pop legendwere to appear as Stormtroopers but the scene ended up being cut. They also go on to mention...as Slowen Lo - Voice only, character who tells police about shuttle parked Canto Bight Beach.as Dobbu Scay - Voice Only, the name of the Canto Bight patron who plays BB-8 like a slot machine.as Wodibin - Canto Bight patron- The codebreaker Finn & Rose were looking for.- Resistance fighter in hanger on crait.There's a ton more names from Game of Thrones. If you are into that check out the full article here