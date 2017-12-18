When I first saw The Last Jedi I walked away picking up one rather obvious cameo of Gareth Edwards
in the trenches of Crait ( next to the guy who licked the salt ). However as days went on and conversations on twitter emerged that there were so many others to look for.
It looks as if most of the Hamill clan is in this one as well. Nathan Hamill
posted this via Instagram -
Plus his brother Griffin Hamill
posted this.
Vanity Fair posted an article listing several cameos. In i they mention that that Princes William, Harry
, actor Tom Hardy
, and pop legend Gary Barlow
were to appear as Stormtroopers but the scene ended up being cut. They also go on to mention...Joseph Gordon-Levitt
as Slowen Lo - Voice only, character who tells police about shuttle parked Canto Bight Beach.Mark Hamill
as Dobbu Scay - Voice Only, the name of the Canto Bight patron who plays BB-8 like a slot machine.Warwick Davis
as Wodibin - Canto Bight patronJustin Theroux
- The codebreaker Finn & Rose were looking for.Edgar Wright
- Resistance fighter in hanger on crait.
There's a ton more names from Game of Thrones. If you are into that check out the full article here
!